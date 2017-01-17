Carolina Panthers hold workout for former Georgia QB Aaron Murray

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray is working out for the Carolina Panthers today, according to two league sources.
Murray, the SEC’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions and touchdowns, spent last season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. But Murray was the only player from the Eagles’ practice squad who was not signed to a futures contract this month.
The Panthers’ two quarterbacks behind Cam Newton -- Derek Anderson and Joe Webb -- are both under contract for 2017. So the Panthers likely are just kicking the tires on Murray, who was a fifth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014.
Murray, 26, did not appear in a regular-season game in two seasons with the Chiefs, who waived him last September as part of their final roster cuts.
That started a whirlwind stretch in which Murray was a part of three teams in 13 days.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments