Get Miss Arizona USA a helmet and some pads

2:41 Northside, Glynn Academy are evenly matched, thinks Kevin Kinsler Pause

1:37 Black Friday shoppers make it an all-nighter

2:03 Science fairs creating kids with curiosity, courage

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:02 Parts of Haiti left in ruins, says UN humanitarian coordinator