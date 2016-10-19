Mayhem eager to drop puck on second season

Temporary name tags reading, “Hello, my name is...” would have served the Macon Mayhem well at this time a year ago.
But it’s a different mindset for the squad this fall as it gears up for its second season in the SPHL.
The Mayhem, which was chiseled into shape by way of player signings and trades at the start of and during last season during an expansion year, are banking on players with experience plus some new additions to lead to even bigger things than during Macon’s inaugural season. Of the 19 players on roster to begin the season, 10 are back from last season.
The Mayhem open the season at 7:35 p.m. on Friday against Columbus at the Macon Coliseum.
Macon qualified for the SPHL playoffs last year, falling to eventual league runner-up Peoria 2-1 in the first round. Now, the Mayhem players, both old and new, are ready to build off of their finish and take the team from one content with the postseason to being among the league’s top teams.
“We always want to expect a lot as a team. With the way we ended, we almost took Peoria down,” Mayhem right winger Jake Trask said. “We’re looking to build and we want to be a top three team this year and I think we have a good team and personnel to do that.”
There’s instant confidence to begin with in between the pipes for the Mayhem with the SPHL’s reigning MVP, Garrett Bartus, returning. He thrived under pressure last season, appearing in a league-high 45 games with a 2.39 goals against average and SPHL-best .929 percent save percentage.
Up front on the scoring lines, Trask is Macon’s top returning goal scorer from last year. He registered 13 goals, ahead of the 12 of left-winger Daniel Gentzler. Trask, who came to the Mayhem by way of a trade in December from Peoria, will be among a group of players eager to step in and replace the scoring of another right winger, Shawn Skelly, one of the SPHL’s top scorers who retired after last season.
“Obviously, replacing Shawn Skelly is not an easy task. He was top goal scorer in our league last year and is a great player,” Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr said. “That being said, I think we’ve recruited players who can fill that void. They’re good players, and then we have some guys who have come back because of relationships we’ve created.”
Even fresher faces will be looked to on the Mayhem’s front line. Matt Summers was acquired off waivers just prior to the final game of last season and established a physical presence quickly as a right winger.
“We’re excited to build off of it,” Summers said of the Mayhem’s finish to last season. “We obviously ended on a negative note, but we ended on a real positive direction.”
And then there’s the offseason pickups, highlighted by one of the SPHL’s most seasoned and better known players, Dennis Sicard. He’s entering his ninth year in the league and is known for taking on the role of both enforcer and an offensive threat. Last season for Knoxville, he scored 12 goals and had 16 assists.
Now, he’s ready to make a similar impact with the Mayhem.
“They were a good team last year. They were kind of putting the pieces of the puzzle together,” Sicard said. “They’ve reached a point where you feel like you can build and become a powerhouse.”
