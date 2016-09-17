Wesleyan picks up milestone win

Wesleyan beat LaGrange 2-0 in soccer on Saturday for the Wolves first USA South win in program history.
The Wolves improved to 3-0 (1-0) for their best start ever.
Junior Jessica Austell and freshman Whitney Flanter each scored their first career goal during the match.
“This was a huge win for us given our history with LaGrange,” head coach Paige Hightower said. “We've played so many close matches with them and just haven't been able to come away with the win, but today we were finally able to come out on top."
The Wolves opened the 2013 season 1-1 before winning five consecutive matches to go to 6-1, but Wesleyan soccer has never been undefeated through its first three games in a season since joining the NCAA.
Wesleyan visits Huntingdon on Sunday.
