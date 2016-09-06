January hits 2 FTs with 2.2 seconds left, Fever beat Stars

Lynetta Kizer scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, Briann January hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds left and the Indiana Fever beat the San Antonio Stars 71-69 on Tuesday night.
Monique Currie made a baseline jumper for San Antonio with 1:07 left to tie it at 69-all and she drew a charge on January at the other end. The Stars were whistled for a shot-clock violation on their next possession and Indiana called timeout with 17.8 seconds left.
After January's free throws, San Antonio advanced it to half court with a timeout but Shenise Johnson poked away the inbound pass.
January, Marissa Coleman and Johnson each scored 12 points for Indiana (14-15), which is ranked No. 7 in the AP power poll. Tamika Catchings, who averages 13.5 points per game, had one point and eight rebounds in 21 minutes.
Moriah Jefferson scored 17 points and Astou Ndour added 15 points with eight rebounds for 12th-ranked San Antonio (6-23).
