Insulting voters, demonizing Trump

Several letters, including some long ones, have been published in The Telegraph demonizing Donald Trump. One letter pretending to objectivity and citing the liberal media, asserted that Trump told more lies than Hillary Clinton — as if a Krystal patty was as big as a Burger King whopper or a McDonald’s quarter pounder. Trump may tell little tales from time to time to shock and capitalize on media publicity, even if in the negative. How else could he get through the fog and for free, too. Clinton’s lies are impeachable whoppers, such as with the health care task force in her husband’s administration to the email lies and Benghazi scandal in Obama’s. Had we had an ethical Justice Department, she would have been indicted.
Of course The Telegraph writers, such as Erick Erickson, have not been the only ones demonizing Trump. Vice President Joe Biden opined that Trump “would have loved Stalin,” forgetting that it was President Franklin Roosevelt who embraced Joseph Stalin and the progressives in his administration who loved and even betrayed their country to Stalin.
A more recent letter scolds Republican state Rep. Allen Peake for complaining about Trump now but not doing enough in the past. The GOP establishment is also chastised for not doing enough to stop Trump. The writer forgot that it was the Republican electorate, the people frustrated with the establishment, who nominated Trump, not the party elders. In fact the GOP leadership should have been chastised for trying to stop Trump. It is absolutely astounding to me how these incorrigible liberal Democrats in our own newspaper are always extending unsolicited political advice to Republicans. William D. Carter of Bonaire is a good example.
It is amazing how it is the Democrats who frequently demonize democracy. In the Democratic National Committee, socialist Bernie Sanders was compromised to give Hillary the nomination, and now they are advising Republicans about how to stop Trump. It is worth repeating, primary state voters selected Trump.
Ted Cruz was my candidate, but I have accepted the popular results and the GOP leadership should do the same. Those who continue to undermine Trump are bad losers who should and will pay the price for their callous disregard of the voters whom they claim to serve.
The same letter writer who came close to calling Peake a jellyfish, also equated supporters of Trump with Nazi collaborationists, but as the Jewish political philosopher, Dr. David Stolinsky wrote, “If fascism comes to America, it will come in the guise of fighting fascism. It will come in the guise of disrupting Trump rallies because Trump is a ‘Nazi.’ It will come in the guise of shutting off conservative opinions because they are ‘hate speech.’ It will even come in the guise of ‘tolerance.’ It will come in whatever guise is useful in diverting attention …”
Finally, Trump may be bombastic, but if he gets elected he will be bound from extreme mischief by the chains of the Constitution like all other presidents. Binding a loose cannon without fixed ideology would be far easier than a determined autocratic and corrupt ideologue like Clinton with a party behind her.
Miguel A. Faria, M.D. is a retired neurosurgeon and author of “Cuba in Revolution Escape from a Lost Paradise” (2002).
