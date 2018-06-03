Abortion ends the life of real people. Adoption provides a better way

"It's just killing. It's murder," anti-abortion advocate says Ann Beall, director of The Kolbe Center, helped arrange an anti-abortion prayer demonstration Monday, May 21, 2018, outside a medical office on Walnut Street in Macon. The Summit Center PC is expected to offer abortions. Jason Vorhees ×

SHARE COPY LINK Ann Beall, director of The Kolbe Center, helped arrange an anti-abortion prayer demonstration Monday, May 21, 2018, outside a medical office on Walnut Street in Macon. The Summit Center PC is expected to offer abortions. Jason Vorhees