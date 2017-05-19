Society led around by the treacherous 2 percent

Nothing highlights how much ground the church in America has lost to the LGBTQ activists than the story of a certain Atlanta black firefighter named Kelvin Cochran. Never heard of him? Figures. Christians black and white should be universally heralding him as the bravest defender of the faith since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., yet few have heard of him. In learning his story, keep in mind that the entire LGBTQ community currently comprises between 2 percent and 3 percent of the entire population of America, according to both Gallup and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s relevant.
Kelvin Cochran’s life could easily have been made into an award-winning movie. Born poor in Louisiana at the dawn of the modern civil right movement, Kelvin determined early on to be a champion of his family’s break from its cycle of poverty. His slow but steady rise in the firefighter ranks chronicles the slow but steady progress America has made to root out and shred institutional racism in the last 50 years. But tragically, this progress has begun to be trumped in the last few years by a ruthless power grab by a small number of sexual revolutionaries and a big number of their powerful and wealthy supporters. These supporters now comprise the majority of the titans of mainstream media, pop culture, multimedia entertainment, k-12 public education, higher education, big corporations, college and pro sports.
Back to Kelvin. He kept rising in the firefighter ranks until he reached the pinnacle of his career in 2009, when he was appointed by President Obama to the highest rank a firefighter can achieve — that of U.S. Fire Administrator of FEMA. After a term in that position, Kelvin was recruited to become the Fire Chief of Atlanta, a post he served ably for several years before his whole life and career was blown up in 2015 by LGBTQ supporters.
Make no mistake, Kelvin was no stranger to the highly-charged, political world in which we live. He purposely sought to have a diverse crew of firefighters in Atlanta — recruiting from every color, faith, political persuasion and yes, the LGBTQ community. But when the activists found out he belonged to a conventional Christian church that believed in Biblical orthodoxy on sexual matters, he was summarily fired as fire chief. An inquest followed in which there was not a shred of proof that Kelvin had shown the slightest prejudice against anyone in the LGBTQ community, including his own firefighters. Nevertheless, the dismissal stood.
Kelvin could have quit his church. He could have disavowed a little devotional book he wrote in which he affirmed the beliefs of his church. He did neither. He did challenge his dismissal in court. Two years later, his case has yet to be decided. His six-figure job is gone, his career in tatters. Kevin was the poster-kid for the developing color-blindness that America was striving to achieve, only to end up losing his religious freedom while the people of faith and traditional values fell asleep.
Bullied by accusations of bigotry, these Americans began to acquiesce to a small group of sexual revolutionaries who courted and eventually won the hearts of minds of the heads of the aforementioned groups that end up pretty much dictating the social norms of the country.
The church has gone overboard in its fear of appearing unfriendly to the broken, and it has become too lazy and distracted to give citizen input at such gatherings as the two Macon-Bibb County Board of Commissioners meetings last month. There, in a chamber packed to the gills with LGBTQ supporters, legal standing was given to two groups within the LGBTQ community — one group, gays, whose sexual lifestyle eventually infects half of all black gay and bisexual men with HIV, according to the latest CDC stats, and a second group, transgenders, who have a medically-documented mental disorder called gender dysphoria. And that, in a nutshell, is how in the freest country on the planet, we have all but frittered away the hard-won right to practice our faith. The church is free to believe in Christ — we are just not allowed to follow him.
Rinda Wilson is a Macon resident.
Comments