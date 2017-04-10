‘Great Drizzle of 2017’ holds lessons for us all

So the mother of all storms turned out to be, so to speak, a raindrop in a bucket. The expected tornadoes mostly failed to show up. Schools, government offices and some businesses, taking their cue from the news coverage, closed down tight in a precaution that proved to have been totally unnecessary. WMAZ-TV in particular, which treated the story almost as if something like the end of the world was at hand, should be ashamed of itself. On the Wednesday of the storm, it threw out its normal programming for much of the day in favor of saturation coverage of what amounted mostly to heavy rain. But in fairness to WMAZ, maybe it was just taking a cue from the meteorologists themselves.
Surprises about weather and other natural phenomena, both to the upside and downside, are nothing new. A certain hurricane, as it slowly moved toward South Carolina, was touted for a week as the mother of all hurricanes, then when it finally landed turned out to be an average one, while Hurricane Andrew, at the time the most destructive storm in U.S. history, hit Florida with little warning. Macon’s “Mother’s Day tornado” of 2008 came out of nowhere. The most bizarre Middle Georgia weather event within living memory, Macon’s Great Snow of 1973, arrived completely without warning. Those who remember the Kohoutek Comet of that same year may recall that it was hyped for months as the mother of all comets, set to put Halley’s to shame, then when it finally arrived turned out to be virtually invisible. And the deadliest natural phenomenon of recent times, the great tsunami of 2004, came totally without warning.
So one lesson to be learned here is that the next time WMAZ-TV gets really, really excited about an impending weather event, we should all stay calm and assume that probably not much will happen. But there are larger lessons as well.
When Benjamin Disraeli said that “What we anticipate seldom occurs, but what we least expect generally happens,” he may have been thinking mostly about politics. And this principle certainly holds true. Few could have predicted that a black man, a peanut farmer from South Georgia, a washed-up grade-B actor or a reality TV star who had never held public office would be elected president in recent decades, yet all of them were. But the principle applies much more broadly as well. The broader principle is about the general complexity of our world and the overconfidence — “arrogance” is probably too strong a word — of many who try to understand it. The histories of science and economics, in particular, are replete with surprises.
World War II jump-started the economy following the Great Depression, and when the war and its economic stimulus ended, most economists predicted a deep recession; instead there was a postwar boom. When BusinessWeek magazine in 1979 ran a cover story titled “The Death of Equities,” it presaged the greatest bull market in stock market history. When ownership of gold bullion by Americans was legalized in 1975, it was naturally expected that the price would jump; instead it fell. And there are many other examples.
And likewise with science and technology. In the 1960s the surgeon general of the United States declared that, in the era of antibiotics and vaccines, infectious disease had been largely conquered and that the diseases to worry about in the future were the non-infectious ones such as cardiovascular disease and arthritis. Nature responded to this with herpes, AIDS, swine flu, bird flu, Legionnaire’s disease, Ebola, West Nile virus, Zika, Lyme disease, MRSA and more. For a long time it was believed among scientists that the planets travel in circles, as seems natural, until a man named Kepler proved that they don’t. Shortly before the Wright Brothers did their thing, The New York Times declared in a learned editorial that a flying machine was scientifically impossible. And again there are many other examples.
So, as yet another event that confounded expert expectations, Middle Georgia’s Great Drizzle of 2017 can serve us all as a lesson in hubris about the understanding of our world and as a warning to the meteorologists and other scientists — not to mention the economists, political prognosticators and other experts — that they should always approach what they do with great humility. The experts don’t have it all figured out, folks! And that, for those of us who are aware of our own ignorance about almost everything, is actually comforting because it means they are a lot like us. We and they both must operate from large amounts of ignorance. It is not to deny the unquestionable value of expertise in this field or that to say that unexpectedness always lurks in the shadows, that the world remains stubbornly quirky and capable of surprise, that the light that expertise shines into the darkness is a welcome but narrow beam, that expertise of whatever kind is a bridge over a chasm of unknowing, that in our relation to the world we all sit as if around a campfire surrounded by a forest full of strange night noises and mysterious animal eyes. We are in the infancy of the understanding of our world and our universe. “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” The islands of understanding sit in a sea of the unknown. And the most exciting prospect of all may be that this principle of the possibility of the unexpected permeates not just science, politics and the like, but our lives themselves.
David Mann is a freelance writer based in Macon.
Comments