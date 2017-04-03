Confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch

One of the great honors of serving in the United States Senate is the opportunity to offer advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees who will faithfully interpret the U.S. Constitution and the laws set forth by Congress.
The Senate is currently considering Judge Neil Gorsuch, a jurist whose record of service on the bench to date has lived up both to the highest standards for a federal judge and also to the high standards set by the man he has been nominated to replace, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. We’re both proud to support his nomination to the Supreme Court.
Judge Gorsuch’s weeklong testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee was masterful. As he has throughout his entire career, Judge Gorsuch listened carefully, responded thoughtfully, and laid out his view that the role of the judiciary is to interpret, not make, the law. For this reason, his hearing included none of the drama many spectators and participants were hoping to witness.
His testimony, along with an extensive record of rulings, convinced us that Judge Gorsuch will serve as a justice in the mold of the legendary Justice Scalia.
Judge Gorsuch’s achievements in both the public and private sectors are remarkable. Throughout his career, he has been a consistent and tireless defender of the Constitution. He has demonstrated a keen understanding and appreciation of the law, and his academic and judicial records are impeccable.
Conservatives and liberals alike have come forward to advocate for Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation. Former President Obama’s acting solicitor general, Neal Katyal, has described Judge Gorsuch as “an extraordinary judge and man” whose “years on the bench reveal a commitment to judicial independence.” The American Bar Association has awarded him its highest rating of unanimously well-qualified.
During our respective meetings with Judge Gorsuch, we found him to be a thoughtful jurist with the temperament we would expect of a Supreme Court Justice. We are impressed by the ample praise he has received from the people who know him best across the political spectrum, and we are convinced of his dedication to rely on the text of our Constitution and statutes when forming his opinions. We believe that he will serve with wisdom and distinction.
In nominating Judge Gorsuch, President Trump made a wise choice. If confirmed, Judge Gorsuch’s questions and insights will be illuminating, and most importantly, his rulings will be just and based on the letter of the law.
We are proud to have the opportunity to support this highly-qualified nominee, and we urge senators on both sides of the political aisle to follow suit and confirm Judge Gorsuch without delay.
U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga.
Comments