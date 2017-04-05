The Great War at age 100

0:17 Storm caught on video in Crisp County Pause

1:19 North Macon man watches neighbor's home hit by lightning

1:50 Curtis Jones reflects on his two years as superintendent

1:18 Many take shelter at Warner Robins City Hall

0:43 Severe weather blows through Eastman

1:32 EMA director warns of dangerous storms on Wednesday

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

0:37 Police find shell casings at scene of boy's shooting

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her