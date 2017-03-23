Could a London-style terrorist attack happen here? Sure

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup Pause

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

1:51 How Bill Fickling's grandfather cultivated a love for cherry trees

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

2:35 Tunes and Balloons highlights from 2012 Cherry Blossom Festival