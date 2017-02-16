Muslim immigration— the key is balance

0:48 Woman's body found in Macon home, violent crimes unit probes Pause

3:03 Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror

1:21 "We are not in competition with Warner Robins and Houston County"

0:26 School bus driver accused of kissing special needs student on his bus

0:52 Reichert speaks on global competition facing Macon

1:01 "We must have an attractive community"

1:18 New park hasn't opened, but is getting use

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection