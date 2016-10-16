Helping put the devil in the White House

For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God — except those holier-than-thou hypocrites who are quick to judge the foibles of others. Recently, Donald Trump’s decade ago locker-room quips about women and emerging new charges.
Didn’t John quote Jesus as saying, He who is without sin, let him cast the first stone?
Oh, what sinners we mortals be!
Up until the New Testament there was no widespread concept of “sin.” The ancient Greeks did not have a word for sin; their reference to something akin to it was “Hamartia,” which meant “miss the mark,” as in the Olympiads when someone cheated and did not go around the tall stakes that were boundaries for the races.
There are two words in English for sin: “Venal”: meaning criminal, evil, and corrupt (Bubba, Hillary and Obama, et al.). The formers’ joint scams to con $200 million in cash out of foreign governments in return for favors is certainly criminal.
And, “Venial,” meaning — especially for church-goers — pardonable, forgivable, you-won’t-go-to-Hell-for sins of—i.e.— misspeaking (Trump). Contrary to Hillary and Bubba, Trump made his fortune legitimately from personal risk into a global empire of tangible assets (hotels, office buildings, casinos, etc.) that has created hundreds of thousands of jobs and a well-deserved high income stream for him.
Which would you think could run the country better?
Long gone are real perceived qualifications for the highest office. Obama was elected simply on blind charisma and mass ignorance, along with not a single qualification, and you see what that wrought.
Other saints in the White House?
What about those great past presidents who were so venerated that their peccadilloes were overlooked: Taft (out-of-wedlock birth). FDR (adultery), JFK (congenital womanizing, adultery), Nixon (lying, conspiracy), Johnson (vulgarity, misogyny, criminality), Carter (admitted sexual lust in Playboy magazine), Clinton (adultery, sodomy, conspiracy, perjury, grand theft, impeachment, slander, etc.; and, Hillary (lying, calumny, stalking Bubba’s girlfriends, grand treason, criminality, ruined lives, vulgarity and cursing, etc.), Obama (compulsive liar, conspirator, biased, prejudiced, inept and phony.
Need I mention the pious, hypocritical evangelists, preachers, gay pedophile priests and bishops? And, the world stops for some long-ago locker-room talk Trump said probably in jest?
Hypocrisy personified
The biggest hypocrites now — besides all the liberal-progressives (i.e., Democrats) — are Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Jeb Bush, Mitt Romney, Thomas Friedman, Erick Erickson, and many of our local letter-to-the-editor writers.
And, don’t leave out the Evangelicals who are now perhaps the worst, except for enlightened Trump supporter Fundamentalist Evangelical reverends Robert Jeffress, Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell Jr., James Dobson, et al., and their flocks who see the other light. But run-of-the-mill, air-headed, judgmental fundamentalists, are turning in their zeal away from Trump, whom they now judge not to be as holy-as-they, because to them he’s now lost his shinning halo. They and those cited above may, in their ignorant indignation that Trump is a sinner and not a saint, will inadvertently usher in Hillary.
If that happens, the sanctimonious Evangelicals and other holier-than-thous will have helped put the devil in the White house.
Avery Chenoweth Sr., is a resident of Perry.
