How conservative pundits helped break reality

1:11 First Mercer Innovation Fellow Cooks up more than dinner Pause

4:14 Beauty queen, athlete talk about dreams at United Way meeting

10:55 Nick Chubb talks about his availability for the UNC game

0:47 National Park Service turns to 100-years-old

0:59 Woman talks about hospital lock down

0:54 Construction begins on east Bibb County fire station

3:11 Pet pig's botched butchering leads to arrest

1:05 Mercer seniors are 'brothers'

11:03 Kirby Smart talks quarterbacks, injuries

1:00 $50 million downtown project