Acknowledge your baggage to lighten the load

It’s called the MRI, or “Makes Relaxation Impossible,” and if you’re claustrophobic, as am I, have some Valium ready. Particularly if it’s the dreaded “tunnel from hell.”
Oh, I know, it’s a modern miracle, giving us all sorts of empowering information about our physical selves, in areas where perhaps time has taken its toll and made us less than what we once were and with the hope that, if something is amiss, it can be fixed. But, I’m weak. When I hear the word “shot” I think of polio shots. When I hear the word drill I think of my old dentist, Dr. Payne and his power drill of the ‘50s, a sound that was not that far distant from the MRI noise one hears in the tunnel and could be heard from across the street if there was minimal wind.
I know, these thoughts are just “baggage.” “Baggage” of the old person, who may be doomed to remember things as they were and not so much as they are. I realize that we’re far removed from those days, but like so many other things, sometimes it needs to be faced and dealt with.
My generation, as any other, deals with a lot of “baggage,” if we allow ourselves to go back there, back to when things were not as they appear today. So, when I heard of the opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice I had mixed emotions as I thought that, as with any other memorial, this one will be framed by those who dare to give opinion today as to why it was needed and to whom it might be beneficial. Bloggers will run with it to portray their own idea of injustice in today’s society. Others will say its portrayal is too far removed. “Let’s move on” they’ll say. Opinions will most certainly be all over the place.
One thing is for certain, you either take charge of a narrative or you acquiesce and allow the narrative to take charge of you.
The museum is in Montgomery, Alabama, a place that needs no introduction to racial strife, but also a place that has done much to heal divisions among blacks and whites. And, in my opinion, it will serve no useful purpose unless it allows all of us to come together and attempt to heal the division that continues to divide us along lines of race.
A way that will bring us closer together as humans, drifting through space on this beautiful planet that without question is the only one of its kind in a place that cannot be traveled to by any means remotely known to us, even if other travelers exist. The only thing that can save us from ourselves is a supreme being or, ourselves, because there is no one else. If you don’t believe in a supreme being, that leaves you.
The healing of us will come when all of us can view events that we must claim as human failings and consider ways in which to make the human existence more worthy of this blue gift we’ve been given, planet earth.
So, what does the National Memorial for Peace and Justice represent? Simply, our failure as humans for not treating other humans as humans.
The entrance depicts six adult humans and an infant who were victims first of bondage then of hate in our country. “Baggage,” as it were, that the museum helps us confront. And while I don’t agree with every statement one can read about the museum, I agree it has a place and needs to be seen.
Around the year 1890 in the county of Clay, in Kentucky, a man took his son to the courthouse to vote. There were several blacks standing outside who also wanted to vote, but were being prevented by various armed men blocking the door. The man took his son and a black man by the arm and attempted to enter the courthouse when a shot rang out and he fell to the ground dead. He was my great grandfather and my grandfather lived with that memory for 85 years. “Baggage” he carried as a human. So, as much as we hate “baggage” sometimes we have to go back, look, think and re-experience the way things were. Are they that way today? Of course not. But we can do better.
Sonny Harmon is a professor emeritus at Georgia Military College. Visit his blog at http://sharmon09.blogspot.com.
Comments