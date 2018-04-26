A quiet campaign season

Tom O. Wagoner has died. I have not spoken to him in a while, but he was one of those people you could strike up a conversation with right where you left off even if you left off the conversation months before.
When my wife worked for R. Kirby Godsey at Mercer University, I got to know Tom. He became a zealous advocate for my wife in dealing with her health. We did not know him well at the time, but Tom became the type of person we could go to any time with insurance questions or in need of help. He was always there to help. When I started filling in on WMAC after Kenny Burgamy left, I would often wrap up my show then walk across the street to his office to visit.
Even as my career shifted, Tom and I would connect. He actually bought me my first laptop at a time I desperately needed one and could not afford one. When he thought about running for office, we sat down and mapped it out. It would have been a great race, but he decided not to run at the time, later looking at the county commissioner job.
Tom was a great friend and good businessman committed to the success of our community and I will miss him. I was over in his neighborhood last Sunday for a party and came close to showing up on his doorstep unannounced. I wish I had done so. I wanted to hear his blunt assessments of this crop of candidates for governor. In my 25 years in Macon, this is the quietest campaign season I can remember.
The five Republicans are doing everything they can to drive up turnout of their bases without stirring up the bases of the other candidates. Having driven around the state over the past month the only signs I see consistently are for Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, which makes sense given that they have run statewide before. My guess is that Cagle and Kemp will make the runoff. Cagle will do so for sure. I suspect there’ll be a brutal runoff between Cagle and whoever gets in.
As I write this, I expect an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll at any minute. What will then happen is a bunch of other pollsters will have polls all showing Cagle in the lead and rotate the rest of the field for second place. Most of the pollsters in these races tend to not be very good. So they will wait for a quality poll from the AJC by which they will set the baseline for their own polling.
There is a sense campaign folks that the second place entry is a tight cluster of Kemp, Hunter Hill and Clay Tippens, with Michael Williams pulling up the rear. Tippens has impressed the business community, but I worry about his name recognition. I told him I was concerned that by working to define the other candidates before defining himself, he leaves himself vulnerable to Cagle’s millions in the runoff. I think it is telling that Tippens ran one of the first attack ads and he targeted Hill and Cagle. That suggests to me his campaign data shows Hill and he have the real fighting chance for the runoff against Cagle.
As to the Democrats, their nominee will be named Stacey and I suspect the GOP will be spared having to fight Stacey Evans. She is far more the viable general election Democrat, but Democrats this year are scratching their liberal itch and want Stacey Abrams. The GOP should be thankful for that.
Erick Erickson is host of Atlanta’s Evening News on WSB Radio.
