I will miss you, Dr. C

I was very sorry to learn that Bill Cummings had passed away last week. Although I never met him in real life, I was a fan of his work here, and on more than one occasion I referred to something he had written while making a point of my own. Once he even referred to one of my columns in a similar manner, and that was truly an honor.
I think Dr. C and I were kindred spirits in some ways. Though I was certainly not as knowledgeable about the Christian faith as this former priest who had served in the Vatican was, it seemed to me that we followed a similar spiritual path.
Something has always compelled me to question anything that was presented to me by some authority figure as being beyond question. I am certain that Cummings shared the restless intellectual curiosity that drove me to read, research and ponder the ideas that some religious authority claimed to have come directly from God and should therefore be accepted without question. It never seemed right to me that asking honest questions should ever be considered a sin.
I know that Dr. C had plenty of critics who did not admire his open-mindedness as I did, and they probably believe he is now in the Bad Place. By their measure he didn’t hold the right beliefs, and for a fundamentalist having the right beliefs is a necessary precursor to entering heaven.
This preoccupation with orthodoxy and the accompanying animosity directed towards anyone who questions it doesn’t seem to me to square too well with the words and actions of Jesus himself as recorded in the four gospels. He didn’t spend much of his time expounding on the minutia of theology. He was far too busy talking about love, forgiveness, and compassion, and demonstrating what it meant to live a life based on those principles.
He also didn’t talk a whole lot about the afterlife, but what he did say about it might surprise you. Luke 16:19-31 recounts a parable Jesus told about a wealthy man and a poor beggar named Lazarus who lay sick and miserable outside the gates of the rich man’s palace. When they both died, the rich man went to hell while Lazarus was “taken by angels to the lap of Abraham.”
There is no mention of the beliefs these men might have held as being important in determining their eternal fate – it just tells us that the rich man received his reward here on Earth while Lazarus received his in the hereafter.
Another interesting passage can be found in Mark 10:17-27. This passage recounts a conversation Jesus had with a wealthy young man who asked him how he could “inherit eternal life.” Jesus told him to keep the commandments laid out in Jewish scripture, and the young man assured him that he has kept them all his life. “One thing you lack,” Jesus tells him, “go and sell all you possess and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven.”
Note once again that there was no mention of what theological propositions the man in this story believed to be true or not true. The eternal fate of both of these men seemed to be determined by their preoccupation with the pursuit of material wealth and their lack of compassion for the less fortunate.
On another occasion someone asked Jesus what the greatest commandment was. He answered that it was to love God with all your heart, soul and mind. He went on to add that the second most important commandment, which was “like unto” the first, was to love your neighbor as much as you love yourself.
If you were looking for a litmus test on who we might expect to see in heaven, I’d say the odds would favor those of us who follow those two commandments (which in reality are one and the same) as best they can. It is obvious to me that Dr. C. loved God and loved his fellow man, so I’m not concerned about his eternal fate.
