Kids are baking soda

I have a lot of friends who talk about their children being salt and light, a Biblical reference to Christian life in the world. It is certainly true that, should you raise your children right, they can stand up to bullies, speak up and do the right thing. But the truth is your young children are more baking soda than salt. They have little seasoning of their own. Instead, they absorb the odors around them.
As a proponent of Christian education, I have been more and more concerned by the approach to opening doors to all comers. Having traded stories with similarly situated friends around the country, I think too often Christian educators are putting secular education ahead of spiritual education and we should not be surprised when the kids wind up looking like everyone else instead of looking like you would want a Christian community to be.
Kids are going to reflect their home at school. In public schools, teachers all too often mend the hearts and souls of children coming from broken homes. I have heard stories of students coming to school starving, sometimes getting their younger siblings fed and ready for school, even though they are only in elementary school.
A friend in Pennsylvania tells me at his kids’ Christian school, which made the decision to open its doors to all comers because they needed the money, but they called it missional, the school is dealing with kids coming from high income households with casual, light drug use and access to pornography. He notes that his kids’ school always had problems, but nothing like they’ve been dealing with since opening their doors to all comers.
A friend in Louisiana tells me his kids’ Christian school has largely given up trying to teach and require a Biblical sexual ethic among its students because the parents weren’t that in to it and they had a few gay and lesbian students they did not want to make uncomfortable. All of us were in an email chain lamenting the incursion of the secular into our children’s lives.
It is true our kids will one day be exposed to the world’s depravity. But I feel more and more strongly that all of us should do what we can to let our children develop and strengthen their values before putting them in those situations. They are baking soda absorbing the smells around them. Send them to a school where bad behavior is the norm and they may very well start to reflect that behavior. Even worse, when they don’t, they may find themselves the outcasts.
I worry more and more about my kids and others as I hear stories about what kids are confronting online and off. My wife and I have been more zealous in trying to protect our kids and have decided we need to be less afraid to take strong steps to protect our kids even when it might risk disrupting relationships.
Speaking about all this recently, a listener told me he did not see the big deal. Kids were going to encounter pornography at some point. Kids were going to discover marijuana at some point and alcohol, too. He decided it was the role of a parent to allow his kids to experiment in a safe environment. Sadly, I have run into more and more parents who think like this. I suppose we should give their young kids a car and a gun, too. It is this parental attitude from which I am desperate to protect my kids and sadly it is too common.
