You are being sold

Not a single person reading this pays to use Facebook, Google or Twitter. The reason you do not pay to use those services is because you are the product being sold by those companies. You may not think of yourself as a product. You may not have a UPC barcode label on you. But you are a valuable commodity being traded by those services.
When you took the test on Facebook to see which Disney princess you most identified with, you thought the creators of the test were interested in Disney princesses. Actually, they were interested in you. Facebook allowed the test creator to offer the test and collect psychographic information about you to identify your personality and, from that, extrapolate the issues that motivate you to take actions like voting.
This is why all the media hysteria about Cambridge Analytica amounts to nothing. Barack Obama mastered the art of Facebook data collection and ad targeting. The media only decided it was bad because Donald Trump did it and won.
Barack Obama, in both 2008 and 2012, used Facebook’s social data to target voters and those voters’ friends. They could break people up into not just states, but ZIP codes. They could build lists of persuadable voters, identify the issues likely to persuade those voters, then target advertisements and messages to those voters in order to persuade them. They could even take the online data from Facebook, cross reference it to voter databases, and find the offline locations of those people in order to target them with door to door volunteers.
Cambridge Analytica did the same thing and you’d think the world ended. The scandal is not that the company harvested Facebook’s data. The scandal is that Donald Trump won. Did Cambridge Analytica keep data Facebook asked it to delete? Yes. But that’s just a distraction from the fact that the company got the data in the first place. They got it in the same way other advertisers get it.
Right now it is possible for me to go on Facebook and do the same thing. In fact, I do this pretty regularly with my website, The Resurgent. Last week I ran a piece about the Trump Administration’s State Department increasing the bureaucratic burdens and costs of families seeking to adopt from foreign countries. President Trump is trying to stop it, but the bureaucrats at the State Department are proceeding. I wrote about it and then purchased a Facebook ad to drive traffic to the post. I was able to identify women over the age of 21 who are interested in adoption, politics, and Donald Trump. There were over 1 million such Facebook profiles and I targeted them with links to that post to raise awareness.
There is nothing sinister about any of this. Facebook makes the data available to all of its customers. The only issue is that you think you are Facebook’s customer. But you are not. You are Facebook’s product. Facebook’s customers are their advertisers. Facebook created a platform where you overshare, Facebook captures you oversharing, analyzes what you’ve shared, and converts it into demographic and psychographic data for advertisers to purchase. This has been going on for years. Google does it with its targeted advertising. Twitter does it as well. About the only company that does not do this is Apple.
Had Donald Trump lost in 2016, this would not be a story. But the left is still trying to find things to blame not named Hillary Clinton. So suddenly this is a scandal.
Erick Erickson is host of Atlanta’s Evening News on WSB Radio.
