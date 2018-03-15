Living on driver’s license time

I’ve been playing racquetball for about 50 years now, since 1969 actually. As with any sport, part of the fun of playing into your “twilight years” is watching those you worked with along the way become great players.
One of those players is one of Macon’s finest individuals, a community leader whose character is beyond reproach. Most of Macon knows of Warren Selby but few probably know he has become one of the best racquetball players in the country. He’s a lefthander, like me, and so it was easy for him to pick up the footwork and shots required to excel at the sport. And, like any successful businessman, he brought a competitive spirit and will to win into the court every time we played.
Today I feel blessed if I can get a point or two during a game and am encouraging him to take his game to the major tournaments offered throughout the country.
But enough about Mr. Selby. This is about my drivers’ license.
My last one was issued about five years ago and so I had to report to the department of something or other to get another. At this age you have to prove you can see, (even though you’ve been driving for five years), so you can’t just get the thing on line, although there’s a form to fill out that saves time when you take the vision test. The vision test is fairly easy and if you’re my age and walked in unaided, can remember the numbers 1 through 10 and letters ABC and D you can probably pass.
But, beware, it’s nothing like the SAT where the answer was mostly C … or was it? The officer said, “Read the numbers across from the letter you can see the best.” I aced it … with my glasses. As a side bar I will tell you this. A few years ago I took mom to get her license. She was worried that, at the age of 93, she might be told to just “faggitabout it.” Truth be known, I was thinking she should “faggitabout it,” too, but thought, what the heck, she’s got a decent driving record and although she can’t hear very well, she can still see.
She bumped into another 90 year old in the Walmart parking lot last year and when the two of them surveyed their respective cars they looked at each other and mouthed, “faggitabout it.”
Anyway, she must have gotten her numbers correct because they gave her a new license, which means she’ll be on the road till she’s darn near a 100. I know. It scares me too … but we’re talking mostly about a golf cart here, so don’t burst a vein. Besides, she lives in Florida, and everybody down there is old and driving on borrowed time.
So the woman at the counter says to me, “Step over here and let’s take your picture.” As if I was going to have anything to do with it. My last driver’s license had me looking like an old man with a five day hangover, so I figured this one would have to be better. I had to remember to smile, that’s for sure. The racquetball mishap I had incurred a few days before never crossed my mind. It was at the hands of Jermaine Smith (UGA defensive end, 1995, 1996) whose elbow found its way into my eye. He’s quite the player and we play several days a week now as he struggles to maintain his svelte 290 pound figure by playing racquetball and eating anything he can catch.
He is quite the chef, excelling in just about anything you would like to see cooked over a fire but, like most chefs, he enjoys his own cooking. So, long story short. I went from an upright moving position to staring up at the lights. When I got up off the floor, I felt like Steve McQueen in “Papillion” when he asked that cellmate after years of not seeing his face, “How do I look?” Jermaine said, “Fine, let’s finish the game!” This year my driver’s license will look like an old man with a five day hangover who’s been in a bar fight. The good news is … I remembered to smile. So now I just look drunk.
