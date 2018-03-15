Fill up the stores we have first

When I was a lawyer, one of the last things I did was help with the development of Bass Pro Shops. We got multiple surveys done to make sure the facility was not accidentally in Bibb County. In at least one meeting I went to there were proposals for other big box retailers cropping up along side the Bass Pro Shops.
I have long expected a Lowe’s, a Target and maybe finally a Costco in that area. There is certainly available commercial land. I have no NIMBY (not in my backyard) issues. I would relish having the Best Buy or Target down the street from me. That Bass Road can barely handle its current volume of traffic and needs desperately to be widened is another matter altogether.
Now we have a proposed 185,000 square foot shopping center coming to Bass Road, across from the McDonalds and Zaxby’s. J. Christopher’s, which I suspect went in thinking something big would soon be there, will finally have something there. But the proposed shopping center will be smaller than originally intended. It will also have no large stores. So what will it have? I assume the developers already have tenants picked out. In this economy, building hoping to fill the space is no sure thing. The two strips of space there now have had problems filling in the past it seems.
But what of all the other space in town? The Target shopping center is increasingly deserted. The wide open parking lot looks like an urban desert. Whoever installed the ridiculous cheerios rolling down Coleman Hill could be forgiven for wanting to install tumbleweed statues there.
A drive down Eisenhower Parkway reveals even more decaying and empty store fronts. There is the old center where Jo-Anns Fabric used to be with the S&S Cafeterias. There is the old Circuit City lot that is slowly becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the technical college. It is across from the half-a-Macon Mall, which is now more parking lot than store. Keep going and you will pass more of the same all the way down to the old Home Depot and Walmart shopping center at the corner of Eisenhower and Pio Nono. Head north or south on Pio Nono from there and it is more of the same.
I respect a business owner’s desire to go where the people are. Frankly, it was not long after the Target shopping center opened that people began feeling unsafe there. In the past several years the situation deteriorated. My wife got to the point where she hated to go shopping over there. The Target shopping center, in hindsight, seems like it was in a bad location to begin with. The new mall shopping area off Riverside Drive is in a better location and a new shopping area off Bass Road would likewise be in an area that is easier to get to and closer to where deeper pocketed shoppers live, i.e. the bedroom communities of Monroe County.
I would just hate to see another fly-by-night strip mall go up without any long term plans and without any quality tenants ready to go. The existing strips along Bass Road sat under-utilized for far too long and with the president’s tariffs about to unleash hell on the economy, God knows what will happen. It would be great if Planning & Zoning and the rest of our government could help businesses figure out how to fill all the empty boxes in town before we build more.
Erick Erickson is the host of Atlanta’s Evening News on WSB Radio.
