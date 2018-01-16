Georgia Republicans in no hurry to end immigration stand-off

As an independent, conservative voter and a longtime pro-enforcement immigration researcher, it is stunning to watch the Republican faithful in Georgia remain silent on the lack of action and outright contempt shown them by many of the people they sent to Washington.
As just one example is the fact that no Georgia Republican has co-sponsored federal legislation aimed at real change in the American immigration system and settling the bizarre Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals amnesty for illegal aliens affair.
Authored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, H.R. 4760 – Securing America's Future Act of 2018, is complete and comprehensive. The bill in an outline would:
▪ Eliminate the Visa Lottery green card program.
▪ Eliminate chain migration and create a renewable temporary visa for parents of citizens to unite families at no cost to taxpayers.
▪ Reduce legal immigration levels by about 260,000 a year – a decrease of about 25 percent.
▪ Reforms the agricultural guest worker program.
▪ Sends additional Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to more high-risk embassies overseas to vet visitors and immigrants.
▪ Provide additional technology, roads and other tactical infrastructure to secure the border.
▪ Add 5,000 Border Patrol Agents and 5,000 Customs and Border Protection Officers.
▪ Require full implementation of the biometric entry/exit system at all air, land and sea ports of entry.
▪ Makes E-Verify mandatory for all employers.
▪ Authorizes the Department of Justice to withhold law enforcement grants from sanctuary cities.
▪ Allows Department of Homeland Security to detain dangerous illegal immigrants who cannot be removed.
▪ Reduces asylum fraud by tightening the “credible fear” standard to root out frivolous claims and increases penalties for fraud and terminates asylum for individuals who voluntarily return home.
▪ Grants legalization to DACA recipients by issuing a 3-year renewable visa with work permit.
It is amazing that conservative Republicans are not burning up the U.S. Capitol phone lines on this common sense protection of American workers and solution to the lack of sanity in our immigration system.
Another example? The United States has no official language.
Introduced in March 2017, the English Unity Act (H.R. 997) will make English our official national language. The bill has no Democratic sponsors from Georgia and as of January 16, according to Congress.Gov, Republican members of the House, Tom Graves, Karen Handel, Austin Scott and Rob Woodall, have joined the Dems in not supporting the official English bill.
Voters who are too timid to demand accountability from the people they hire to represent them surely have to accept that they have the government they deserve.
D.A. King is president of the Georgia-based Dustin Inman Society.
