Caught trying to defend the indefensible

A man is accused of sexual assault. He admits that in his 30s he dated teenagers. He denies the assault. Other women come forward who say that in their teens the same man harassed them, assaulted them, tried to assault them, or was otherwise generally creepy. The conversation should really have ended after a 30-year-old man admits dating teenage girls. The creepiness alone is discrediting.
The problem, though, is that politics is involved. Republicans who have for years championed the causes of Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey, are suddenly in a role reversal with Democrats. The latter defended Bill Clinton and attacked the women. The former now do that for Roy Moore in Alabama.
It is past time in the United States for us to separate the cultural Christians from actual Christians. The former keep searching for political solutions to spiritual problems. The latter are increasingly washing their hands of all sides trusting instead in the Lord. The evangelicals defending Roy Moore and making excuses about 30-year-old men dating teenagers is sick. If my daughter had a 30-something-year-old man trying to date her, I would be trying to hire someone to break his kneecaps. And, on top of that, Roy Moore dated teenagers with their mother’s consent. That makes it worse because he knew they were teenagers.
Certainly part of the issue is cultural. In the 1970s in Gadsden, Alabama, not all dating relationships were intertwined with the assumption or expectation of sexual relations. Nonetheless, it is still creepy as all get out. And the fact that Roy Moore had parents raising concerns about his behavior at the local mall is equally troubling. Whether or not he was banned from the mall, and there is consensus that he was, even if some vocally disagree, there is near uniform agreement by locals in Gadsden that Roy Moore creeped people out routinely at the mall in the 1970s by hitting on teenage girls.
But the other guy is a Democrat, so people will go with Moore. Like with Donald Trump, people who put their trust in Jesus really do not have to decide between one sinner and another just because of politics. God will take care of us. Some people, like noted activist David Horowitz, are actually saying they believe the allegations against Roy Moore, but he is still preferable to a Democrat. Really? If you think molestation allegations are true, but the politics of the person are preferable to another, there is something wrong with that. Neither side should condone what they believe to be criminal behavior.
There is a lot of smoke in the Alabama situation and with that much smoke there is probably fire. Roy Moore would have us believe first that his signature in a year book was not his signature. Then he would have us believe that it was his signature, but it was copied and the proof is that the “DA” in the signature came from a court document with his assistant’s initials. But we must believe that the same copied signature deleted his middle initials. In all of this, Roy Moore hides behind legalese and lawyers.
It is politics 101 that if you did not do it you hold a press conference at eight in the morning and you answer every single question, even if they’re still asking questions at midnight. Roy Moore is not doing that. He is not defending himself. I am at a loss as to why anyone else should defend him.
Erick Erickson is a Fox News contributor and radio talk show host in Atlanta.
