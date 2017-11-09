Honoring our veterans on Veterans Day

Every day, the men and women of our armed forces protect and serve our great country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy around the world.
Nov. 11, Veterans Day, is a time for Americans to say thank you to those who have served and to the families who support them. The service and sacrifices of our nation’s men and women in uniform have secured our freedom over many generations, and it is our duty and privilege to honor that legacy.
As a member of Congress, one of our greatest duties is to provide for the common defense and for those who serve our great county, and we have been hard at work crafting new policies and reforming current ones to work better for our armed forces and veterans.
Just this past week, the House passed 14 bills that will directly benefit our veterans, including one expanding mental health care to former service members who would otherwise be ineligible for such care because they were discharged from military service under conditions that were other-than-honorable.
Since 2009, an estimated 22,000 veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Military Sexual Trauma, and other mental stresses have received other-than-honorable discharges. Under current law, these veterans may not be eligible to receive federal benefits, including mental health care. This week’s legislation will continue our commitment to our veterans and expand access to vital care for those suffering from both the physical and invisible wounds of war.
Another big bill that passed this week, the Veterans Apprenticeship and Labor Opportunity Reform Act, will ease the approval process for on-the-job training and apprenticeship programs under the GI Bill. This means more opportunities for continued job training and education for our veterans and will give them a leg up when it comes to joining the civilian workforce after their service.
These are just a few of the ways Congress is continuing its commitment to our veterans, and you can rest assured I will continue using my position on the House Armed Services Committee to ensure our budget is not balanced on the backs of our active duty service members or veterans and that we provide policies that support, not hinder them.
If you or a loved one are experiencing difficulty in dealing with the VA or another federal agency, please give us a call. My staff and I are here to help. Also, please visit my website at www.AustinScott.house.gov and subscribe to my e-newsletter to ensure that you receive legislative updates from me and information on future events in your area.
It’s a great honor to represent so many veterans and to represent all of those who serve at Robins and Moody Air Force bases. Middle and South Georgia have a rich history of military service, and our veterans, guard, reservists, and active duty warfighters are continually meeting the call to deploy and protect our great nation.
To our veterans and their families, thank you for your bravery, service and sacrifice. It is an honor and a privilege to represent you in Congress.
Rep. Austin Scott represents Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee and is a member of the Congressional Air Force Caucus, the House Army Caucus, and the Congressional Veterans Jobs Caucus, among others.
Comments