Salsa and the sad truth of Washington, D.C.

There is a method to my madness here. You (and the editor) will have to bear with me. First, you will need some ingredients.
1 can (28 ounce) whole tomatoes with juice
2 cans (10 ounce) rotel
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 clove garlic, minced
2 whole jalapenos, quartered and sliced thin
1/4 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 cup cilantro
Juice of one lime
Directions: Combine everything in a large blender or food processor and pulse until your desired consistency. Refrigerate for one hour. Serve with chips. Or, if you really want to liven things up, pour two cups of the salsa over some chicken breasts and bake for an hour at 350 degrees.
This is a recipe in my new book. It is completely non-political. It has no opinion on the president, health care, tax policy, or anything else. It can be consumed by people who have different opinions and you may wind up having a non-political conversation about the salsa or something else. Food should not be political. And salsa is the perfect thing to make because it is both healthy and is one of the many foods from other countries that has become thoroughly Americanized.
Now for the political point. The above recipe will change your life more than President Trump has changed your life in the nine months he has been in office. The Republicans in Washington have done hardly anything. And nothing they have done has improved or harmed your life in any meaningful way. The America of October 2017 is little different from the America of October 2016, but you could be forgiven for not realizing it given the hyperventilating on both sides of the aisle.
Democrats continue to behave as if Donald Trump is destroying the country. Republicans continue to behave as if Donald Trump is single-handedly stopping everyone else from destroying the country. Meanwhile, nothing has really changed. It is all very exhausting to witness and even more spectacular to realize we are only nine months into this administration. I seem to be chronicling the passage of months in what feels like an eternity of bitter screaming by both sides.
One of my great issues in the modern American landscape is that every issue has become a hill to die on and thus every election a battle to the death because we have made Washington so powerful.
My liberal friends are convinced we need Washington’s help with many aspects of our lives, but I really think because of that we have abandoned the welfare of our cities and decided we must seek the welfare of Washington. Conservatives, though, used to decry a massive central government and now many of them cheer on the strong man in Washington.
A return to federalism would do us well. It would mean we never get the universal health care the left wants. But it would also mean your particular state might get it. It would mean a bakery in Macon, might not have to provide a cake for a same-sex wedding, but it would mean a bakery in Los Angeles, might have to or close down.
We are sadly far removed from allowing people to live in communities of interest with Washington doing just the bare necessities. Still, we could all use a corrective at this time that Donald Trump has not really done much of anything. That salsa recipe will improve your life more than anyone in Washington will.
Erick Erickson is a Fox News contributor and radio talk show host in Atlanta.
Comments