An early 2017 books report

My daddy gave me no bad advice and lots of good. One thing that he said to me more than once: “It’s a smart man who knows when to quit.”
I’d like to say I always followed this wisdom, but for someone who served in Georgia’s General Assembly for 32 years and has written a weekly column for 16 and a half years (the Houston Home Journal for 13 and a half years and The Telegraph for three), saying that I know when to quit has a hollow ring. But at least as to the legislative service and writing this column, I quit before the voters or the editor quit me.
And, so, after my last “Telegraph” article on Sunday, August 27, I’m calling it quits. But, before I do, I want to make one final “Books Report.” And so, in a shortened version including only the first eight months of 2017, here it is.
I’ve read 16 books so far this year. I’ve rated ’em all on a 10 scale and even though one was rated a 7, the average grade for the 16 books was 9.35. Seldom do I read a book completely that I do not like. In this year, so far, I’ve read 10 books that I rated a 9.5 or higher.
Enough, let me give my report.
Biggest disappointment, fully read in 2017, was from one of my favorite authors, John Grisham’s 2001 effort, Skipping Christmas, was a shaky 7. And, now I’m starting on Grisham’s new book, “Camino Island” and Ron Chernow’s 731 page, “Alexander Hamilton.” So far, both have promise.
Happy reading and thanks for the memories – of written book reports and all those wonderful emails about wonderful books read and to be read.
Larry Walker is a practicing attorney in Perry. He served 32 years in the Georgia General Assembly and presently serves on the University System of Georgia Board of Regents. Email: lwalker@whgmlaw.com.
Walker’s top eight for 2017
1. Dick and Jane,” “Fun with Dick and Jane
2. “Say Nothing”
3. “Empire of the Summer Moon”
4. (Four part series)“Winston’s War”
“Never Surrender”
“Churchill’s Hour” “Churchill’s Triumph.”
5. “Every Day By The Sun”
6. “The Magician’s Hat”
7. “An Outdoor Journal – Adventures and Reflections”
8. “The American War”
