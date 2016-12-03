The gospel of Thomas

8:00 Check out sights, sounds from the 2016 Robins Regional Chamber's Christmas Parade Pause

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "It was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

1:12 Northside's Tae Daley and Kam Burnett talk about last week and this week

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies

0:56 Running game keys Macon County to semifinal win

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

1:20 Yante Maten on Georgia's win over Morehouse

1:49 'God will make a way,' girl writes after fire guts home

1:37 Animal Welfare Conference touts new license plate to reduce unwanted pets