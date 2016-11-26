Thankful from A to Z

1:07 Isaiah McKenzie speaks about loss to Georgia Tech Pause

1:05 Caleb Speir: "Absolute joy" in quarterfinal win

2:03 Science fairs creating kids with curiosity, courage

1:37 Black Friday shoppers make it an all-nighter

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

1:03 Chubb talks disappointment following loss to Georgia Tech

1:07 Sony Michel on Georgia's loss to Georgia Tech

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects