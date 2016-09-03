This is Viewpoints for Sunday, September 4, 2016

Changing lives
When Labor Day arrives each year to signal the end of summer and the beginning of football season, most Americans can enjoy their long weekend secure in the knowledge that they’ll head back to work afterward to continue their career path and support for their families. For far too many individuals, however, Tuesday is just another day off — but unemployment is no holiday. The slow recovery of America’s economy continues to make it difficult for millions of Americans to find work.
Goodwill has worked since 1902 to provide employment assistance through education and training programs designed to help individuals in our communities find competitive jobs and build family stability. Our Goodwill last year served nearly 24,000 job-seekers who visited our seven Job Connection or Helms Career Center locations across our 35-county Georgia and South Carolina service area, and helped find employment for almost 6,000 men and women — many of them facing barriers such as disabilities or generational poverty.
Since 2007, Goodwill and Helms College also have worked to fill employers’ additional needs for middle-skills training and customized pre-employment development and education, helping to provide a broader range of career opportunities to thousands of individuals in our communities. Those programs are accepting registration for fall quarter’s October enrollment at www.helms.edu.
These efforts not only provide additional, much-needed skilled workers for employers, but also offer the opportunity of the dignity of a paycheck and career advancement while building community stability and economic energy. In addition, the employment opportunities provided by Goodwill in 2015 carried an economic impact that saved an estimated $58 million in government assistance — something else to celebrate as you enjoy your holiday weekend.
We invite you to help provide a hand up for those seeking employment opportunities by assisting Goodwill through donations of gently used clothing, household items, automobiles and financial gifts, and by shopping for bargains and treasures at Goodwill retail training stores. More than 86 cents of every dollar in Goodwill revenue funds our life-changing mission of skills training, education and career development services to help more people find employment and greater access to the American dream.
Enjoy your holiday — and thank you for helping Goodwill build lives, families and communities, one career at a time.
James K. Stiff, President
Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the CSRA
Special recognition
On September 11, 2001, the first responders of New York City found themselves in probably the most violent attack America will ever experience — some extremist nuts had turned airliners into weapons of mass destruction and had flown them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and were headed to Washington, D.C., in another airliner. The first responders — police, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors and others — did not think twice. They did what they were trained to do. They headed to the scenes and into the turmoil as those who could went the other way. They saved many lives. Many of the first responders lost their lives saving others.
On Sunday Sept. 11, Warner Robins police Chief Brett Evans will speak for all Middle Georgia first responders and assist in recognizing them at Green Acres Baptist Church. He will speak at 10:30 a.m. All first responders throughout Middle Georgia, and their family members are encouraged to attend the program, regardless of their Christian denominations, other religious beliefs or lack of religious affiliation. Each first responder present will receive a special gift.
People in other professions are encouraged to attend to give support to the Middle Georgia first responders. Green Acres Baptist Church is located at 901 Elberta Road in Warner Robins. The program is free, open to the public, and requires no tickets or reservations. See you there.
Tracy McCollister,
Warner Robins
Kaepernick
I am writing to express my disappointment in yet another celebrity, professional football player Colin Kaepernick, who displayed behavior that has drawn negative attention to himself and his team. In a subsequent interview he explained the reasons for his actions and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. It appears that he chose his venue, timing and position of controversy as an act of defiance that has been dormant in his mind.
As a military combat veteran and retired career law enforcement officer I am not only offended by his actions and position, but find his comments disingenuous, self-serving and indicative of a very troubled individual. He blames our country and law enforcement in general for the perceived injustices he says are affecting a certain segment of society. I assume he thinks that the total disregard for human life, theft and destruction of property, and refusal to obey any form of authority is directly caused by law enforcement. And what about the prevalence of illegal drugs, violent crimes against one another, lack of education, poverty and pandering politicians? Does he blame law enforcement for that too?
During my years in the military I saw many warriors sacrifice so much for what they believed in. Many paid the ultimate sacrifice and returned home in flag-draped caskets. When I hear the national anthem I still think about them, their patriotism and their respective families.
Moreover, everyday we see heroic acts that go above and beyond the call of duty by law enforcement officers. Their job is very difficult and dangerous. But make no mistake about it, they are certainly our first line of defense, and the difference between total chaos and civil tranquility. Unfortunately, these heroes seldom get the press coverage, notoriety or celebrity status they so very much deserve.
A local law enforcement officer recently shared his thoughts with regard to the superior level of commitment he and his colleagues embrace each day. His final comment to me was — “all lives matter”.
John Vasquez,
Macon
