This is Viewpoints for Monday, August 29, 2016

Avoid Labor Day road dangers
Many of us will be hitting the roads this Labor Day weekend to celebrate the last few days of summer. Families should take extra precautions this year — as drivers are facing more hazards on our streets and highways.
Auto accident frequency has been dramatically increasing over the past two years. In fact, new data released this week from the National Safety Council shows U.S. traffic deaths increased 9 percent in the first six months of 2016 — compared with the first six months of 2015. Distracted driving is thought to be one of the leading causes for the rise in vehicle accidents nationwide, and holiday weekend traffic congestion only compounds the problem. These are some of the most alarming statistics the nation has seen in the past 50 years, and busy holiday weekends historically see the highest rates of auto accidents during any year.
Safety is the first concern, but the increase in accidents also could affect consumers’ insurance costs. Simple modifications to driver behavior can make a difference in improving road safety and reducing costs. This Labor Day we all need to put down our phones, get enough rest, reduce the distractions in the car and stay focused on the road.
Bob Passmore, Property Casualty Insurers
Association of America
Agrees with Meeks — not
For once, I agree with Catherine Meeks. Her column headline on Wednesday read, “Black Lives Matter is more than a catchy phrase.” However, Meeks may not agree with my assessment of her go-to civil rights advocates.
From the beginning, BLM was predicated on untruths. The medical and forensic evidence in both the Trayvon Martin case in 2012 and the Michael Brown case in 2014 show without a doubt that what happened is exactly as described by the shooters in both incidents.
Had Martin and Brown behaved in a civil manner, they would both be alive today. Meeks might be received a little better if she were to ask the same questions most of America is asking. What does BLM do besides show up and protest in towns they couldn’t care less about?
What were they doing in Baton Rouge right after the historic rains? Were they protesting God’s actions, or stirring up trouble, all the while being paid by George Soros? Baton Rouge’s population is more than 50 percent African American. I haven’t seen one story where anyone is being discriminated against.
White cops and black cops, game wardens, firemen and women and private citizens are coming together to rescue people, and they aren’t asking what color their skin is before they do it. Where is the “pervasive negative attitude” Meeks talks about? I’ll tell you where it is. It is with the BLM protestors who illegally block interstates, roam neighborhoods beating up innocent, mostly white people and burn down cities they don’t even live in.
For a person who doesn’t want to be judged by the color of her skin, Meeks sure does spend a lot of time demanding special treatment for persons whose skin pigment is the same as hers. Trying to be nice here; don’t pour warm liquid down my collar and tell me it’s raining.
Ron Renno, Forsyth
Schoolyard bully
To become the 2016 Republican nominee for president of the United States, Donald Trump destroyed his opponents by running arguably the meanest, nastiest primary campaign in our nation’s history. During the primaries, Trump tried to disparage Hillary Clinton, the eventual Democratic nominee, by even bringing up Vince Foster’s suicide, which happened more than 20 years ago. It is apparent the general election is going to be as nasty as the GOP primary campaign.
In the televised Republican primary debates, Trump ran roughshod over his foes in ways (personal attacks) that had nothing to do with the important issues our nation faces. Several times, on the debate stage, he at times called out or named one of his opponents he thought had not been nice to him or had treated him unfairly. If that was Trump’s perception, he seemed to imply it legitimized his striking back in a mean, nasty way.
How can the electorate be sure a President Trump would not be mean or nasty to a foreign head of state he perceived was not nice to him? Trump is a bully who is counting on people who oppose him and his policies to be fearful of him. He seems to be an immature 70 year old man who still uses schoolyard bullying tactics to get what he wants.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr., Louisville, Kentucky
Lips moving
Weren’t the president’s lips moving when he said, “Here is a guarantee that I’ve made. If you have insurance that you like, then you will be able to keep that insurance. If you’ve got a doctor that you like, you will be able to keep your doctor”? I thought so.
Dan Topolewski,
Kathleen
Help is on the way
I recently saw a picture of former President Jimmy Carter. I was confused because he was grinning and showing more teeth than a stoned donkey on laughing gas. Then it occurred to me, he just realized he is no longer the worst president in the history of the country. Help us, President Trump.
Mike Wolff, Macon
A little respect
In response to Frank Gadbois’ typically eloquent and concise letter of August 25, I can only say that he should show a little respect for the views of others. He should at least have the decency to return their Trump campaign sign.
Jim Haley, Lizella
The culprit
About that stolen Trump sign. It is likely in a another Trump supporter’s front yard.
Carl Pirkle, Byron
