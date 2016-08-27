This is Viewpoints for Sunday, August 28, 2016

Seeing the future
The Telegraph’s article about Fire Chief Marvin Riggins was right on target. I would like to add my congratulations to his being named Georgia Fire Chief of the Year.
Many years ago when he came to the Liberty Savings Building to check our fire extinguishers on the floors occupied by INA/Cigna, I had the pleasure of interacting with him on numerous occasions and knew back then that he had the right stuff. He has certainly proven me to be correct. I’ve told his sister Annie a number of times how proud I am of his accomplishments. He is a terrific role model for today’s youth and I salute him and his success.
Sue H. Wolf, Macon
Fact check
David Mann (Aug. 18), wrote that the editors need to fact check opinions from letter writers to the Opinion page. His protestations would have more gravitas if he had not chosen to support Frank Gadbois, Politifact (“the independent” fact checking website), and The New York Times as sources of “factual” information. Gadbois cares not a whit about facts, Politifact is a complete joke and the NYT gave up impartiality decades ago.
In my case he said Bush signed the Iraq Status of Forces agreement Dec. 14, 2008, that promised to remove all combat troops from Iraq, and that Obama was obliged to agree with that agreement. That’s a Clintonian use of words. Bush wanted up to 40,000 military advisory and assistance troops to remain (for instance, mechanics to keep all the military vehicles running because there were not many qualified diesel mechanics in Iraq) indefinitely. Obama wanted out for “legacy” reasons and claimed “negotiations broke down” requiring him to remove all Americans, every last one.
That unfortunate decision led to the loss of a duly elected (though less than perfect) Iraqi government and the rise of ISIS in the vacuum that was left when we departed. Obama abandoned Iraq, not Bush. Mann also wants readers to believe Donald Trump is a bigger liar than Hillary Clinton. Good luck with that.
John Brogden, Warner Robins
The Status of Forces Agreement with the U.S. was approved by Iraq’s National Assembly— 149 to 198 on Nov. 27, 2008. President Bush and Iraq Prime Minister Maliki signed the agreement in December 2008 in Baghdad. On Page 20 of the agreement (Read it unfiltered here) it states “All the United States Forces shall withdraw from all Iraqi territory no later than December 31, 2011.”
Editors
Refreshing
It is so refreshing to pick up The Telegraph and see front page pictures and stories of joyous happenings in Middle Georgia rather than crime and its victims.
Fred and Janice Hefner,
Macon
Far, far-fetched
Here’s my theory about the upcoming presidential election and for the next four years of our government. I believe Hillary Clinton will win the election in November. Then sometime between then and January, she will be indicted for her illegal involvement in the Clinton Foundation.
Once under indictment, she won’t be able to assume the office of the president in January. Tim Kaine will not actually be the vice president because neither he nor Hillary have been inaugurated, and thus he cannot assume the presidency. The Speaker of the House cannot move up because there is already a sitting president and vice president. So Obama, in an executive order, will declare an “emergency situation” and give himself another four years in office. He will say that this is the only scenario possible since the Constitution does not provide for an interim election.
I think Obama has been planning this tactic for awhile now, knowing he has enough on Hillary to indict her, and has a malleable attorney general. Had the AG indicted her in July based on evidence from the FBI, this plan wouldn’t have worked because the DNC would have quickly come up with another candidate, and Donald Trump might have won the election anyway. There is also the fact that Obama has no love for the Clintons and no respect or loyalty toward Hillary as his successor (except as a liberal alternative to Trump.)
If you think about it, it’s not that far-fetched. Many people on the left, including the president himself, want Obama to stay another four years. He has high popularity numbers. The Constitution prevents him from running again, so the only way he can do it is by declaring martial law, suspending the election and declaring himself president because the president-elect cannot assume her duties.
Four more years of Obama and a mostly useless House and Senate would give Obama the time he needs to continue changing the country to fit his stated goals. Boy, I hope I’m wrong about this prediction. But if I’m not, remember where you heard it first.
Burnett Hull, Macon
Split second decisions
Catherine Meeks is a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. She states the movement is an expression of the ongoing struggle for the liberation of African-Americans. She claims people of African descent are haunted by present day reality, that there is a pervasive negative attitude about them. She feels there are many institutional structures to support her perception. That people of African descent are made to feel inferior and that they are second-class citizens.
She laments the shooting of Tamir Rice. He was shot within seconds of the arrival of a police officer. What she does dot realize is that a police officer only has seconds to determine if an individual is a threat to others, to themselves or the cop. Tamir was playing with a toy gun. The cop did not know it was a toy. Should he have waited until a community organizer arrived to access the situation?
I do not think the Black Lives Matter movement is the same as the civil rights movement lead by Martin Luther King Jr. His cause was about justice for all and people coming together. The Black Lives Matter movement is about perceived injustice. Many of their claims of improper police conduct have proven to be false. But no social worrier acknowledges the fact. Or tries to bring calm to a riot.
Jim Costello, Perry
