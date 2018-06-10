This is Viewpoints for Sunday, June 10, 2018

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners Elaine Lucas, left, and Joe Allen, right, listen to a May 22 presentation by auditor Miller Edwards, who told them that a forensic audit might not be as valuable to them as just simply monitoring revenues and expenditures on a monthly basis — especially if there is no criminal activity suspected. Lucas and Allen later rewrote their proposal for a forensic audit. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com