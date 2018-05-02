This is Viewpoints for Friday, May 4, 2018

County needs cleaning up, too
While inner city “decay and blight” seem to be a hot topic for local “leaders,” I wonder if Telegraph reporters can put that on the back burner, and explore the same problems around the county. A good place to start would be the Lamar Road area. Several piles of debris and dead falls from last fall’s storm still remain, and over-hanging bushes and trees encroach the roadway. Both sides of the road look like dumpsters with everything from trash, car bumpers and metal garbage cans littering the roadside. Last, but certainly not least, is the crumpled guardrail at Lamar and Zebulon Road. How much longer is this eye sore going to remain? These are the “benefits” of consolidation? I, for one, expected better!
Carlton Herndon,
Macon
Witch hunt
The Donald keeps talking about a “witch hunt.” If he is referring to himself, he should be talking about a “warlock”(every coven needs one) hunt. Unless, of course, he has had a gender reassignment. I am sure this small point of precision will mean nothing to him. Precision is not one of his strong points. Nor will it mean anything to his coven – I mean his followers.
He should keep in mind that in cultures in which they really believe in witchcraft sometimes they find real witches.
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
Dress and act with respect in church
I would like to respond to an article which appeared in the religion page of The Telegraph on Saturday, April 28.
The story featured an old Baptist church in Forsyth and the changes that were made in regard to their music and attire during their worship service. A photograph was shown with church members holding a variety of oversized musical instruments.
I have a strong opinion about this issue. I grew up at a time when folks dressed up for Sunday morning church service. The gentlemen wore a suit and tie and the ladies wore their Sunday best and, oh yes, some even covered their heads with a veil or a pretty hat. Going to church on Sunday was taken seriously and folks showed great respect for their church and their priest or pastor. Sunday worship was a solemn affair. In the past, we did not go to church for a picnic or a rock concert, we were there to pay homage to our Lord and Master, and our attire and conduct reflected that.
Now, all the rituals and customs of a traditional service have given way to sandals, blue jeans, casual dress, and a band with loud, deafening music, which pounds our ears. That is precisely the reason why I no longer attend church services. Wearing flip flops and hitting the drums is not the way I choose to worship our God. I am very much old school and I make no apologies for it.
Casi R. Fisher,
Warner Robins
Remember WWII
Upon my wall a uniform hangs. It is to remind me of a time past when millions of men and woman were dressed in similar cloths. I was only 10 when I first heard about war. A man came on the radio and his voice scared me. That man was Adolf Hitler. Several years later we were at war with his nation and other countries that wanted to rule the world by force. It is said that 20 to 50 million people died because of the war brought on by Hitler and the Japanese Empire. Don’t forget Stalin. Although he killed several million of his people he was on our side to stop Hitler and the Japanese. After the Second World War it was my duty to guard free Europe. That uniform is my pass to the history that I lived through.
I tell you all this because the people of today are forgetting that war and the veterans who are passing away. That includes the civilians who worked to support the war effort. Soon there will be no one left to remind people that a large portion of the world was destroyed. People have all but forgotten the Second World War. Little is taught in schools. Will we be forced to go through another world war? Less we forget!
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Now about Forest Hill Road
Was the need for this reported less-than-oft-used pedestrian bridge by citizens pictured on the Sunday Telegraph front page based on similar flawed traffic data as that which was utilized to justify construction of Phase 1 Forest Hill Road work? Additionally, has the data for potential Phase 2 construction currently in schematics been validated, including the impact on nearby neighborhoods, long term and temporary traffic rerouting due to construction?
We county property owners would appreciate access to the “aesthetic impact” checking account that Mayor Reichert stated citizens were benefiting from when next paying our taxes.
Does this picture/explanation succinctly explain why we voters should consider casting our “No” vote for the May 20 SPLOST? I think it does.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Fleeced by dealers
With cars costing more than many homes, it is amazing how many sheep get sheared by dealers. First it is never discussed, but most dealers get all sorts incentives from manufacturers. So to add charges to an already bloated cost is pathetic. Sadly, it goes even further when you get service there, too. I just had my headlights adjusted. The service writer told me the bumper had to be removed. Right! So I watched the service man as he lifted the hood and took a screwdriver and removed the shield over the lights. He then screwed the adjuster with my lights on so they were perfectly aligned. Ten minutes tops. Then he wandered around looking for other problems. None found. Due to such a difficult job, I was told $75. But when I went to pay, it was $96 — $15.40 for parts. There were no parts used, but I was told it was just part of the system. Oh I know, the system is rigged today like never before. Greed is the king of business. The owner of this dealership has a massive estate in Monroe County! Get the facts in writing if at all possible and lots of luck.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
