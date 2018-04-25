This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Get out of Syria
President Trump is right. He should pull our forces out of Syria as soon as possible. Most of the Islamic State fighters have been eliminated and most of their territory has been liberated. They are contained in a small area. We should not get involved in the ongoing civil war in Syria.
Russia and Iran are determined to keep the government in power. Russia wants to keep its Mediterranean naval base and its in-country air base. Iran wants a land route through Syria so it can arm the anti-Israel fighters in Lebanon. Turkey wants to prevent the Kurds from establishing outposts on its borders with Syria and Iraq. Iraq wants to prevent the Kurds from expanding their territory.
The longer we keep ground forces in Syria, the potential for a conflict between our military and Syrian supporters exist. The longer our aircraft fly over the crowed airspace in Syria, the potential for a mishap or an encounter with Russian, Syrian, Iranian, Turkish and even Israeli aircraft is possible. The probability that one of our aircraft could be shoot down by an air defense system is possible. Therefore, the sooner we pull out the least likely one of these disasters will happen.
Jim Costello,
Perry
How to make schools safer
I fail to see how additional gun control, other than adding psychological evaluations, might benefit the solution to our school safety problems.
Please consider this option. We have no problem on Robins Air Force Base, or on airport grounds or at the White House. Why? Security!
Build a security fence around every school in the U.S. — a one time expense. Install only two gates in the fence, both with metal detectors — a one time expense. Have an armed security guard, preferably a veteran, on each gate.
Absolutely no guns or firearms come on campus except law professionals and the security guards. One gate for students who are brought to school and the other gate for buses and school teachers and employees. All enter and exit through these gates. All vehicles that enter the school campus must have an ID sticker on car — no exceptions. The sticker must be purchased and the owner and/or driver have a good reason for coming on campus.
Why let the tiger into the school and then try to get him out without having a lot of people hurt? Keep him out.
With many prayers for our children, teachers, and parents,
Guy Weatherly Jr.,
Cedar Grove
Parking meters are cartoonish idea
It looks like the sons of Wile E. Coyote are at it again. They’re bringing parking meters back to downtown Macon. There will be a cost of $1.25 per hour with a two-hour maximum. This will be a boon to The Shoppes at River Crossing, but what will it do to all the new businesses downtown? Did they consider the unintended consequences?
In their deliberations did they research the history of removing parking meters in the first place? Could it have had anything to do with the fact they discouraged people from going downtown, especially, with the new phenomenon of shopping centers, e.g., Westgate?.
They are probably counting on additional revenue from parking tickets as well, but the city will have to hire (more) meter maids and pay benefits.
If this proves to be an instant disaster, is the city/county government stuck in a contract? What are the terms?
If this is revenue driven, maybe these planners should start by trying to sell off the warehouses full of now obsolete computers that Dr. Dallemand bought before he absconded.
So, Macon-Bibb commissioners, strap on the ACME parachutes and take the plunge, but when you hit the ground, look up. The anvils are coming!
(I wonder if their plan contains funding to buy new name plates that say “Genius?” Boy, I’m glad I don’t own property in Bibb County anymore).
Joel Raley,
Bolingbroke
You have to vote if you want change
Are you ready to vote? Of course, you are not. Most of you are once again are saying “My vote is not important” or “Voting is not important.” So I want to point out that if we elect the same old good old boys like we have for decades, your taxes are going to soar! Granted, things are bleak. I hope you read where our Industrial Authority paid at least two million dollars for work that never was done. Trust me, there are hundreds of cases where that or worse has been hidden deep in the multiple divisions of Macon-Bibb County.
The fact is, somewhere around 25 percent even vote. That, for you that are weak on math, means 75 percent do not. American troops have, during World War II, sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives of men and women so we can vote freely. Surely you had friends or relatives that do or have served to defend your rights.
I will say the current leaders are not suited to serve based on their careless and ignorant handling of our taxes. They will be re-elected if you do not act and back an honest, educated, business-minded, working class woman or man who is non-political.
I dare each of you to investigate all of the current members on all the boards, committees, commissions, or influence on our dire future. Nepotism is rampant and compensation is absurd given the results.
This county is loosing out on attracting people and business verses Houston County.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
