This is Viewpoints for Sunday, April 22, 2018

As attorney for Jedarrius Meadows, and having secured his release through a unanimous verdict from the Georgia Supreme Court, I am concerned by Joe Kovac's reporting. The question in this case was “Does double jeopardy protect against dismissal of a jury for ‘safety reasons’ without asking the jury if they are safe?” The answer to that question by anyone mildly familiar with the Constitution should be “yes.”
I am troubled by the reporter’s use of Sheriff Davis’ words seemingly to incite “street justice.” In this case, the only evidence against Meadows was what law enforcement had interjected into interrogations of two known participants, who were encouraged to mitigate their own involvement by implicating Meadows.
There was heated argument between defense and prosecution regarding time in jail, speedy trial, late evidence and proper interrogation, which may have been reflected by contentious discussions in the jury room. Prior to dismissal, there was an apparent belief that the jury was approaching 10-2, not guilty.
The record upon which the court relied reflects defense arguments against and prosecution arguments for dismissal. The dismissal came primarily through safety claims made by a bailiff standing outside the jury room. The court found that there must be greater protection for a fair trial than relying on an officer eavesdropping on jury conversation. The defense maintains that, had jurors been allowed to finish deliberations, Meadows would have likely gone home in September 2015, rather than two and one-half years later to headlines of “accused killer.” That is the story.
James W. Davis,
Macon
On April 18, one of your correspondents complained about some of California's policies and argued that they should be kicked out of the union. Among his complaints was that the state contained "millions of people who voted for Crooked Hillary."
Does that mean that those of us who voted against Trump in Georgia should also be kicked out? Should we form two countries — one for Republicans and one for Democrats? I knew we were a nation divided right now, but I guess I didn't realize exactly how divided we actually were.
Charles W. Lewis,
Macon
A recent writer said that John 14:16 was a thorn for him. I think there are several things that writer is failing to remember. First, God is just and righteous. No one goes to hell without being sufficiently warned, you can trust. Second, we all have ideas, but God has the final word, and he does not need approval or agreement. Third, we are not saved by our own works, lest we become conceited. Fourth, I would not want someone to live with me who disagreed with me, and neither does God. God loves us to begin with, but Deuteronomy says that God hates sinners. If I created something that continually made me miserable, I would grow to hate that thing, too.
Nevertheless, God and his son loved sinners enough to die for them, so it was a love/hate situation. If Jesus said he was the only way to salvation, and he knew God better than we do, we can take it to the bank, and trust it.
Susan Ganus,
Warner Robins
Absolutely nothing that the Bibb County government does surprises me anymore. If my hometown wasn't broke and demanding more and more from its citizens just to keep it afloat I wouldn't mind paying for everybody's fit bits, pay raises and rec centers. Don't know what they cost but if your spending money you’re not saving money. It’s past time for the citizens of Bibb County to stand up, be heard and refuse to pay more. Is it any wonder Bibb is shrinking while all the surrounding counties are growing?
Gilbert D. Irby,
Macon
Two things: Craig Giddens’ statement, “Once you try to determine if something is legal or illegal then you get government intrusion and nothing good will come of that.” When leaders of our country break all kinds of laws, govern by race and/or party rather than apply all laws to all people alike, it creates a confused society. A free society exist when an ideal political, legal and economic aims are in effect. Our leaders breaking laws and fighting for political power is not ideal.
Second, Mike Wolff’s statement, “Get on the Trump Train or please get out of the way to Making America Great Again!” U.S. citizens definitely need to get on Trump’s train to stop “train loads of illegals entering the U.S.” The catch and release that President Trump wants to terminate is impossible due to stupid laws passed by Congress. Talk about Mr. Giddens’ government intrusion, we have a law that if an illegal steps on U.S. soil and say they want asylum, we release them into U.S. society with a promise they will apply for asylum before a U.S. judge. Therefore in March 2018, 50,000 illegals were capture but released into our society with the intent never to leave or seek asylum. Why should they when they are free to roam wherever.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
I am writing in response to your letter of April 18, “System is Failing.” You might try Divison of Family and Children Services. Ask for an adult medicaid worker. Hope this helps. They should at least be able (and willing) to give you information on where to go.
J.H. Fielder,
Eatonton
