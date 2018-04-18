This is Viewpoints for April 18, 2018

Help feed our kids
Over 13 million students in America face hunger every day, and Macon is no exception. When a child’s basic needs are not met, it is incredibly hard for them to focus on learning and doing well in school, and a lack of nutrition can impede their developmental growth. While these children receive free school meals during the week, they may go without meals on the weekends. Major changes need to be made to solve America’s hunger problem, but there are small steps you can take to help the children in our community. Forest Hills United Methodist Church Backpack Ministry is an organization that distributes weekend meals to hungry students in local schools. You can help by donating money and food, or you can donate your time by volunteering to help pack and distribute the meals. For more information visit foresthillsmacon.com/service/backpack-ministry.
Mikaela Pavin,
Macon
Good riddance, California
I'm responding to an April 11 letter. I don't think President Trump should allow California to secede from the Union. I think Trump should kick California out! Most everything I read from California tells me they do not represent the United States in any way, shape or form. California has sanctuary cities with illegal criminals running rampant, millions of out-of-touch liberal snowflakes, Hollyweird, idiot governor, San Francisco's moronic mayor, bankrupt cities and millions of people who voted for Crooked Hillary are just some of their issues which make me sick. The U.S. doesn't need California and would be better off allowing them to continue down their path of self-destruction.
Mike Smith,
Warner Robins
Gun laws vs. murder rates
I recently Googled two questions: 1. What are the gun laws, worldwide? 2. What are the murder rates, worldwide? Found a handy table of gun laws for every recognized country, and another handy table giving murder rates, i.e. murders per 100,000 population. (best to use a rate to compare countries, rather than raw numbers of murders, due to differences in country populations.) Just to summarize: America, with some of the least restrictive gun laws in the world, has a murder rate of 4.88 murders per 100,000 population.. This particular table puts countries in groups, according to the relative murder rates. That 4.88 puts America in the second lowest group of all nations in the world. Here are the murder rates of countries ranked in the highest group of murder rates, with much more restrictive gun laws, including some with total gun bans: El Salvador (108.64) Honduras (63.75) Venezuela (57.15) Jamaica (43.21) South Africa (34.27) Angola (UK) (27.66) Brazil (26.74). No correlation of murders with lax gun laws. Some factors other than gun laws must be at work. I trust that my government will not disarm law abiding citizens and put the odds back in the favor of criminals who will always have guns.
Richard Jones,
Warner Robins
Condolences
I write today offering sincere condolences to the family of the late Bill Cummings. He was undoubtedly a brilliant man, gifted in many ways. As his autobiography plainly shows, this gentleman sought to live life and live it well.
Two years ago I had the opportunity to briefly meet him in person through a common friend. It took me all of the first 10 seconds to assess that this was an approachable man full of energy, wit and humor. I always listened attentively to his controversial column and was one of his many critics on this page, writing from a traditional Christian viewpoint. This same viewpoint graciously accommodates the fact that such criticism, though often sharp, does not equate to ill will. May Bill Cummings’ family receive an outpouring of compassion and comfort during this sad time of loss.
Will Daniels,
Macon
System is failing veteran and his wife
Let me first state that I am a 22 year retired Navy veteran, hardly considered rich. My wife has Alzheimer's disease, which affects more people than the general public knows. Since December 2017, I have been seeking help with the cost of her disability through the VA and DHS. My last trip to DHS Houston County was with a fully completed application for Medicaid (after being advised by the SSA that she was 100 percent qualified) only to be told that they have no one there that handles adult applications. I have also contacted our U.S. senator who happens to be the chairman of the VA committee, with no results. May I add that my wife's late husband was a 28 year Army veteran, and my wife herself served 14 months in the U.S. Army, all honorably discharged. During all this time I am paying $2,100 a month out of pocket for her care and soon will have no savings left. Does anyone see a problem with the "system" here?
Joel R. McDonald,
Warner Robins
Industrial Authority sets terrible example
Many hundreds of words were utilized by the Telegraph to describe/explain the actions by a number of apparent local contractors working for the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, and the apparent lack of credible methods and procedures within the MBCIA to assure quality contract performance.
This shameful exhibition of another governmental entity working with businesses apparently lacking proven records of successful accomplishments following so closely after the Dallemand/Bibb BOE debacle results in an almost local community vacuum of observable quality ethical behavior as good examples for local young adults and children of all ages.
It could appear to say to the impressionable to not shoplift (good advice), where you will end up in jail, but go for the big thefts where the dishonest appear to not suffer prompt consequences for their actions.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Comments