This is Viewpoints for Sunday, April 15

Looking at candidates for governor
I just looked at the websites of five candidates for governor. On the Republican side, each candidate seemed to trying to outshine the others as the candidate most like Donald Trump. On policy, they seemed to be three carbon copies of each other with their priorities being not supporting sanctuary cities, removing any barriers to growing and attracting business, lowering taxes, protecting our God-given rights and infrastructure improvements. While these are laudable goals, it does raise a question or two for me. How will infrastructure be funded with less tax money coming in? Will we have privately owned toll bridges and roads all across Georgia?
Another question I have is, “If God gave us rights and is in control, how much power do these politicians have to protect those rights if God is unable?” Health care was not mentioned.
On the Democratic side, as you can imagine, Stacey Evans talked about health care along with a lot of emphasis on education and people who are not all about business. The website for Stacey Abrams seemed very incomplete for this stage of the race. When one looks at the issues and priorities for Abrams, the message is “full policy coming soon.”
Of these candidates, and at this time, Stacey Evans seems to have a more balanced, responsive and rational platform. It would be nice to see the a bit of a balance between the wants of the rich and the needs of the rest of us.
Warren Johnson,
Perry
Do away with tipping
Why is tipping a server a courteous tradition? I shouldn’t have to pay more money for someone to give me proper service — that should just be their job. No other country tips their servers so why should I in America? Restaurants should just pay their employees proper wages so that servers will not have to rely on the kindness of strangers to make a living. In fact, tipping is almost a form of discrimination. Certain people will tip based on what someone looks like, a server shouldn’t earn less money because a customer didn’t like the way they looked. I am all for making tips illegal.
Brad Powell,
Macon
Let’s reduce gun violence in Georgia
Anything dealing with guns provokes strong opinions and emotions on all sides. I believe there is more agreement on what can be done than it appears. Almost everyone agrees that convicted felons and people convicted of domestic abuse should not have access to guns.
What about people dangerous to others, themselves, or suffering from alcoholism or Alzheimer’s? There’s an option adopted by five states that allows guns to be temporarily taken away from people determined by a judge to be dangerous to others or themselves. Guns must be returned unless the judge determines that the time should be extended. These “Red Flag” or “Extreme Risk Protection Order” laws provide a remedy currently not available to Georgia family members and domestic partners in cases of extreme circumstances. Experience in states where such laws are in place indicate that gun violence and gun suicides are reduced. Our Second Amendment rights are protected since the removal is for cause after due process and only for a short-period of time.
Georgia’s legislators need to provide us with such a common sense tool. During this election season, candidates are asking for our votes. As you consider who to support, ask candidates what they will do to reduce gun violence in Georgia and our neighborhoods.
Art Howard,
Macon
Help the hurting children
As a student at Mercer University, I am a member of MU Miracle, an on-campus organization that supports the children’s hospital in Macon. Many people in the community are unaware of the unfortunate reality that every minute, 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital seeking treatment. These children and their families are often alone, scared and financially unable to cover medical expenses. Organizations such as MU Miracle work earnestly to raise funds for these patients.
Over the past two semesters, we have raised almost $75,000, all for the hospital. We are seeking the community’s help in participating in our fundraisers, donating to our donor drives and ultimately making a difference in the lives of ill children. Every year, we host an event known as Bearthon. During this event, we visit with Miracle families, fund raise over social media and dance in honor of those who are not able. Donating to a MU Miracle member’s donor drive is extremely quick and easy, yet the impact is significant and everlasting.
As we begin a new school year in the fall of 2018, MU Miracle will set a new fundraising goal. It is our hope and prayer to receive support from not only Mercer students, but the Macon community as well. All support is greatly appreciated as we continue to invest in the lives of the future.
Hannah Durden,
Warthen
His own medicine
Our president has an obsession with conducting witch hunts against his own U.S. Justice Department which doesn’t appear to make a lot of sense. But he also conducted a witch hunt against former President Barack Obama and his birthplace for too long.
But now the special prosecutor, Mr. Mullen , is giving President Trump a little of his own medicine. And like how the late comedian Jackie Gleason used to say in Miami on his famous TV show,” How sweet it is!” And I love it!
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
Think of family
As I have tried to mature, I have seen so many families self destruct. Alcohol, drugs and worse. It seems when a family member jeopardizes family members he or she rarely acknowledges it until it is too late. You hear about embezzlement, robbery and killings through the news and newspapers, but the problem is when someone is caught doing unbelievable acts and they hide it from the family, it usually comes out at the worst possible time. The worst part is the children are usually impacted the most.
If you read this, please consider this as a wake-up call. Think of your family and not just yourself and your wife!
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
