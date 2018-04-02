Why evangelicals continue to support Trump

Dear Mr. Ferguson:
Thank you for your concern about my Christian witness as regards evangelical support for Donald Trump’s presidency. As you know the Bible says that Christians are “in the world” and not “of the world,” so since we are located here then it behooves us to be concerned with the issues of the day. These issues include the economy, open borders, abortion, North Korea, Iran, massive trade imbalances with China, Mexico and others, as well as inequalities in our society, drugs and gun policy so as to protect our children and of course the freedom to practice our Christianity without government interference.
While most of evangelicals share your disgust for Mr. Trump’s personal lifestyle, the alternative, Mrs. Clinton, vehemently opposed many of the issues that we are most greatly concerned with. We also found that Mrs. Clinton’s character was equally debased with a penchant for lying, financial corruption and unethical campaign tactics both regarding Russia and Bernie Sanders. I guess if we supported Mrs. Clinton then our witness would also be at risk, so what’s an evangelical to do — not vote?
Since Mr. Trump’s election a number of things that we feel are important have been improving, including the destruction of ISIS, great progress on border control, a roaring economy including the lowest unemployment level for African-Americans since such statistics have been taken. China is coming to the table to discuss meaningful economic changes due to the threatened trade war. Kim Jong-un is taking us seriously. And, of course, the issue closest to our heart is abortion and Mr. Trump has already appointed one pro-life Supreme Court justice. While there are things about his performance that have fallen short, in the main we are pleased.
Never miss a local story.
So back to the Bible, for those who care. On several occasions God has specifically commanded his people to work with a number of terrible characters. Joseph was second in command to the pharaoh of Egypt. The great prophet Daniel actually worked as a chief of staff in the Nebuchadnezzar administration and then with Darius the Mede and finally Cyrus of Persia — all of whom were cruel pagans. Yet, Daniel’s witness is pretty good, maybe the best. This worked out well for God’s people and for the pagan kings who helped them.
Regarding Mr. Trump’s spiritual condition, you will be happy to know that we pray for him daily both for his salvation and that God “direct him like the watercourse,” just as we have prayed for Mr. Obama, Mr. Bush and Mr. Clinton (that’s as far back as I go as a Christian). As regards President Carter, although he is a decent Christian man, he clearly was a weak president and would not be up to challenges facing us today with North Korea, China or Iran.
On a political note, Mr. Ferguson, for years political forces on both the right and the left have attempted to sideline the Christian community with arguments that include that our religion should be a private matter, or that we should, as you suggest, confine our concerns to the personal character of the candidate and leave the more difficult, worldly decisions to others.. However, Jesus told us to be “salt and light” and be “lights on a hilltop” and to be engaged in the world in which we live.
Blessings.
Ned Dominick
Macon
Comments