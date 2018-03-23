This is Viewpoints for Friday, March 23, 2018

Bill would save lives
I am writing on behalf of Macon-based Georgia Bikes, the statewide bicycle advocacy organization, to encourage Georgia state Sen. John Kennedy to support the proposed school zone speed camera legislation. It has already passed in the Georgia House of Representatives.
The legislation is needed because last year more than 250 pedestrians (some in school zones) were killed in Georgia, and speed was a factor in many of those crashes. Increased speeds raise the chances of serious injury and death for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The common-sense bill would allow local governments the option to install cameras in school zones to detect and deter speeding. This measure has proven successful in other states and would help prevent injuries and deaths of children, parents, teachers, staff, and crossing guards. The bill is also designed to change driver behavior by making them more aware of the dangers of driving fast in school zones.
Studies show that a pedestrian hit by a car going 40 miles per hour only has a 1 in 10 chance of surviving, while the chances of survival go up to 9 out of 10 at 20 miles per hour. Speeding kills, and this bill could save countless lives if passed.
The time is now to take meaningful action before the state legislative session ends on March 29. I encourage readers to contact State Senator Kennedy and request that he support the legislation.
Elliott Caldwell,
Executive director, Georgia Bikes
Thanks to the judge
The Hon. Verda Colvin has once again risen to a stellar status. She rightfully shamed and humiliated a cruel and violent person for causing the horrifying death of a puppy. Thankfully, his aunt pursued charges against him for this unforgivable act. If not for her fortitude in moving forward, this angry young man may have graduated to even more unspeakable atrocities and Judge Colvin visualized that possibility. I hope he gets the help he obviously needs but just wish he could have been sentenced to serve the entire length of time in prison that the precious puppy might have enjoyed a happy, healthy lifespan.
Diana Jones Becker,
Hawkinsville
You can look at it a different way
According to Ben Carson, Adam was not much into dietary particulars. Why, if it were left up to Adam, he and the missus could have eucalyptus bark instead of apple upside-down cake for their evening meal on that fateful day. But, of course, Eve had the sweettooth and Adam had the blaming down to a science. (This is where science and religion first came together, in fact — also where the Fig Newton was invented)
It wasn't long after eating the forbidden fruit that decorations began. First order — fig leaves, sewn together and strategically placed to cover their neckedness. I am certain that the kitchen and bathroom re-do was next. And everyone knows that these two rooms are the most expensive in the home. Better have a big budget — say like, $31,000. Keep in mind that this is but a fraction of what would later come: Designer animal skin outerwear and fine leather shoes.
Adam and Eve had to face God and offer their best excuse.
Ben and Candy had to face an even more powerful accountant, The House Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.
Had Adam and Eve faced these giant sub-committees, "Urban Development" could well have a whole new meaning today.
In any event,
Adam "listened to his wife Eve."
Ben "listened to his wife Candy."
Will men never learn?
Glenn W. Harrell,
Gray
Other measures beside gun control are needed
I own three guns that I inherited from my father and father-in-law, but I’ve never fired any of them. That isn't to say I wouldn’t use one to protect my family, but I’m not a gun enthusiast and I don’t owe allegiance to the NRA.
We need practical solutions to curb gun violence. Lawful citizens will abide by stricter gun legislation, but criminals and others with evil intentions will still have access to weapons illegally. Besides, guns aren’t the only means of committing mass murder. Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz could have killed just as many students, if not more, with a few bottles of gasoline and a lighter. If you could wave a wand and eliminate every firearm in the country, murderous people would resort to other measures.
Students who participated in mass walkouts in the wake of the Parkland tragedy had good intentions, but they need to focus their efforts on meaningful changes. Demanding action from lawmakers is a noble but hopeless strategy. Laws do not alter the behavior of evil people. Instead, young and old alike need to rebel against a culture that promotes violence.
Rather than demonstrating on capitol steps, students should be boycotting video games, television programs, movies and music that glorify violence and glamorize antisocial behavior. Corporate entities will continue to exploit the darker side of human nature unless it becomes unprofitable to do so. By depending on government to cure society’s ills, the only thing we achieve is the loss of individual liberty.
Steve Wooley,
Macon
Cameras are a good idea
Installing cameras on traffic lights will reduce accidents and save lives. Accidents and near misses will decrease. Once drivers realize they will be mailed a ticket for running a red light they might think before speeding up.
I and my family have been lucky. There were times when the only reason I was not hit is because I waited a few seconds before proceeding through the intersection. Traffic cameras will enable the police to determine who caused an accident at an intersection. Cameras will enable the police to determine who caused an accident in a turn lane. Some will complain that they let a friend drive their vehicle; therefore, they should not get a ticket.
Cameras can be used to monitor high crime areas. They can be used to track a criminal fleeing from the police.
Jim Costello,
Perry
