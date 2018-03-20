This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Wake up, America
Many have overestimated Kim Jong-un and North Korean dictator’s willingness to go to war with the USA. Citizens of this country need to be reminded who we are as a nation — we are the most powerful nation in existence today, both economically and militarily. Who should we fear but God? Certainly we should not fear North Korea, whose citizens are starving to death. We act as though we’re cowards when it comes to defending this nation
This man that President Trump refers to as rocket man threatened to attack this nation with nuclear weapons while many feverishly suggest we capitulate to his demands. No military tactician would ever suggest we simply sit and wait to be attacked — no, you take the offensive, preferably through diplomatic channels or “lock and load.”
America needs to support our president who we as a nation elected to lead this country — he should not have to deal with the relatively trivial issues confronting him daily at the expense of moving this country forward.
Lastly, we talk about the president precipitating a tariff war—the president is merely trying to level the playing field, to reverse the course of exploitation this nation has endured far too long. We have shouldered the financial burden of practically every nation on Earth today. And what do we get in return — a disproportionate, exorbitant payment for a seat at the table. Wake up America — support your president!
John Haugabrook,
Warner Robins
The mess down the road
Steve Huff is spot-on regarding Macon's elected officials. Not long after we moved to Warner Robins in '71, my father came home and told us how everyone at work was laughing about what a mess Macon was. Here it is 47 years later and things have only gotten worse. Now officials not only want to raise sales tax to a ridiculous 9 percent, but also raise the millage rate. This is after throwing away millions and counting on the Dallemand debacle.
Speaking of that, the public schools are atrocious, period. The mayor's surly countenance is one of "my-way-or-the-highway." He rules by intimidation. So does that mean-spirited judge who shouldn't even be on the bench after having been caught twice drinking and driving. Ah, yes, the good ‘ol boy network is alive and well in Macon. I think Oprah was right, some of these folks just need to ... go away. Everyone in Macon-Bibb was lied to about how consolidation would save them money and they keep wanting more. Here it is 2018 and they can't even figure out something as basic as collecting garbage fees. Collecting fees from people who don't even use the service is beyond stupid. I tell you what — if I lived in Macon-Bibb I would re-elect no one.
Randal D. Duckworth,
Warner Robins
Spying out a new revenue source
I read in The Telegraph that our mayor and county commissioners are studying the possibility of contracting with someone to use traffic light and dump site cameras to catch offenders as a source of revenue. A kind of “spy in the sky” approach that will bring in a few more dollars for the mayor and board, but more money for the connected few that will operate the boondoggle.
Macon-Bibb County has plenty of tax dollars to run our local government efficiently; what we don’t have are officials that can spend money wisely. I don’t think they will ever learn it’s foolish projects like Whoopee ice hockey, Tobesofkee water slides, and endless NewTown projects that continues to erode our tax base that causes our revenue woes.
Welcome to Macon-Bibb. Smile. You’re on our spy-cam.
John G Kelley Jr.
Macon
A heavy price to live in Macon-Bibb
I wonder how many taxpayers realize we will be paying $540 this year for garbage fees. Paying in advance does not seem legal.
The garbage on my street is picked up by one of the trucks with the "arm" which is serviced by one person. I called the solid waste department to ascertain what we were suppose to do when we had more garbage than the can would hold. They said put it in bags and another truck that has two men and follows the same route would pick it up. Is this not a waste of money?
Something is wrong in Macon-Bibb County .Our garbage fees increased, property taxes went up, franchise fees went up and now the infamous water park at Tobsofkee is up for sale. Property owners were just hit with a 3-mill tax increase last year. Now it seems our elected officials under-projected the revenue that would be coming in but they continued their spending spree. So they are taking the easy way out and proposing a 5-mill tax increase. Something is wrong in Macon-Bibb County. How is consolidation working for them?
I strongly urge the commissioners to consider repealing the annual garbage bill ordinance. They have no sympathy for senior citizens on a limited income who will have to come up with $300 April 2 and another $240 along with their property taxes and then next year a 5-mill tax increase along with the garbage fee. Please show some compassion.
Maggie Peek,
Macon
The path isn’t always clear!
Joe, here you go again. Freedom of speech is a right, but please! You snatch these subjects you write about out of midair. Evidently, you have a bone to pick with people raised in the ‘40s-’50, poor and possibly ethic. You cite no specific instances of who or what group “incite disharmony” or who might be “lining their pockets with contributions of the poor of their race.” Picking specific things to prove your position without stating both sides is not stating the problem. “Stay in school?” I come from a very limited income family in the ‘50s-’60s — it was hard to stay in school and work a job, although I did. But most kids, and I say kids for that is what they are, can’t do both. There can be special circumstances for everything you mentioned, not everything is black and white.
Charles Johnson
Perry
