This is Viewpoints for Sunday, March 19, 2018

Making walking safer
The pedestrian deaths in Macon-Bibb is appalling. I have seen and talked with seniors of our community that are no longer with us because of the unsafe conditions not enforced by law and planning objectives.
First, officials must get these people off the streets. There is even one who rolls down the medium on Pio Nono in a wheel chair!
Second, county operations must repaint all the faded crosswalks. They are really in bad shape.
Never miss a local story.
Third, anyone with a vehicle who does not belong in the crosswalk needs to be warned, then fined.
Fourth, the street lighting must be addressed.
Fifth, distracted drivers who text should be held accountable.
Sixth, officials must revisit MAP21 and MATS-2040, the long range transportation plan for this area and see where they are failing to address the number one goal, safety.
The only positive I have seen is with the Department of Drivers Services who fail those who do not pass the practical test if the driver does not stop ahead of the crosswalk, But what help is that if the driver cannot determine where it is? And clearly this is not enough to stop the slaughter of our citizens.
How do officials proceed with the goals and objectives of the preceding plans (and I insist we should not) if the number one goal is already a failure?
Fred D. Gunter,
Macon
Follow-up on your walkout
Now that school demonstrators’ 15 minutes of attention is over, I have suggestions for them which could be of benefit to students and society.
In the days remaining of this school academic year, I suggest that each participant prepare a scholarly paper citing what the walkout achieved with an appendix listing your ideas of recommendations for elected officials and society that would pass muster as to being legal, achievable and fair, and how you demonstrators could be an effective part of the solution of preventing school gun violence. Discuss the results in class.
(This could be a positive exercise for those going on to college.)
I further suggest that at the beginning of the 2018 school academic year that a multiweek class on World War I, “the war to end all wars,” and the efforts afterward to reduce conflict.
History recounts the tragedies that have continued for 100 years.
I hope your enthusiasm and concern for all people accompany you into adulthood resulting in improved, more peaceful results for the next 50-100 years, better than my and earlier generations have achieved.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Give us a hint
Television executives must surely know that Donald Trump is a joker and actor of considerable talent, who knows how to make cash registers ring up some really big money. But there is a problem. When Donald acts as president, he should give warning if something he says is more than just a joke.
Sam Marshall,
Milledgeville
Telegraph has lost its voice
Who will speak for Middle Georgia now that Charles Richardson is gone? For as long as I can remember, The Telegraph has had an editorial page editor, most recently Charles Richardson, and before him, Ed Corson. Both were members of our community. They lived here, understood our region and spoke out on both its problems and its strengths. Their opinions did not always meet with universal agreement, but we could not doubt that they cared. What would the late Ed Corson have thought about the proposed ELOST? Would Charles Richardson have cheered or booed student walkouts to protest gun violence? We will never know, and Middle Georgia is the poorer for it. The power of the press lies not only in its reporting, but in its editorial function, in its power to express an opinion. Without an editorial page editor, The Telegraph is a paper without a voice.
Pamela Arlov,
Macon
Hawking treated wrongly
Stephen Hawking was a brilliant physicist, but never won a Nobel Prize for his work in theoretical physics. The Nobel committee claims that they require proof of accomplishment, not just ideas. That's a pity, because theoretical physics is ALL just ideas — at a very heady level. Conversely, I seem to recall someone being awarded the Peace Prize just for winning an election, not for creating any peace.
Dan Topolewski,
Kathleen
Special place to visit in Warner Robins
I recently visited the Elberta Depot Heritage Exhibit which is located across the street from the new Warner Robins Police Department building. I was fortunate to have Marsha Buzzell give me a tour and explain the various train exhibits and photos of our town. I urge all those who are fascinated by trains and the history of Warner Robins to visit this exhibit. The Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau has done an excellent job of showcasing the railroad and our city.
Steve Ray,
Warner Robins
Tax justification request
After attending several commissioner meetings, it was no brainer as to why we’re running out money. There’s no internal auditing nor auditing as per GAAP standards. For those of you that have no idea what GAAP is, it is an audit of all department supported by the taxpayers or stockholders year-to-date and risks. No voter can make an intelligent decision without facts presented openly in proper form. The consolidated charter calls for an annual audit to ensure trust in government and for those elected to govern. From 2013 to date, the manager has been budgeting blind — not afforded a set of books from which to balance. The mayor petitioned the courts to wave the two weeks window allotted by the charter 2014 start-up to establish a sound business structure. Once granted by the court, the city government preceded with the same failed policies of the past government just like a recent letter about a turtle on his back on the fence post, kicking like hell but no traction.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
Comments