This is Viewpoints for Friday, March 16, 2018

Macon the tax happy city
After living in Macon my entire life I have really come to see the people in office in Macon as Turtle Post Electives.
As the story of how that name was formed goes: A farmer was out checking his fence and noticed a fence post with a turtle on top and upside down. The turtle (elective officials) had no idea where it was and what it was doing, the farmer (public) just wondered what kind of fool put it up there?
And they keep on getting back in office and what do we get for it?
Steve Huff,
Macon
Make risky crossing safer
I did not know Arthur Pinish personally (it seems few people did), but I think it would be a shame if his death in traffic were attributed solely to his perceived mental state, and not to a very dangerous situation that's existed for years and has now been made more dangerous by traffic snarls accompanying the construction project. Every day, hundreds of people travel on foot and bicycle under I-16 and across the Spring Street bridge. We shop and go to work on both sides of the river. Unless we go far out of our way, or travel late at night or very early in the morning, we also take our lives into our hands. To my knowledge, there is no time at which a pedestrian or bicyclist has the legal right of way to cross the entrance ramp to I-16. So we time the lights, judge the speed of traffic on Gray Highway, and take our chances. A dedicated pedestrian/bike bridge over the river would be nice, and I think one is in the long-term plans. In the meantime, a crosswalk, signage, and a signal would also limit the danger. As a city, we have prioritized access to the interstate over quality of life, and I fear Mr. Pinish's fatal injuries will not be the last suffered at this risky crossing.
Matt Jennings,
Macon
Keep the letters
While I do not contribute to this page nearly as much as many others, I wish to add my voice to those who are objecting to the replacement of Letters to the Editor with editorials from a number of sources. I thought David Mann’s letter (March 4) presented a number of excellent arguments for keeping the Letters in Viewpoints.
I know I read the letters for information and entertainment. Since I don’t view Fox Noise or listen to Alex Jones how else would I know what the “flake news” is saying and what is current in the echo chamber? Where else can I go to find such a variety of “experts” on economics, politics, or religion and many other topics? And another feature is attempting to puzzle out what many of the writers are attempting to say.
I obviously have some strong disagreements with many of the letters I read, but it is good that the writers have a place to vent their anger and rage.
Perhaps Letters could even expand to the Saturday edition.
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
His own party won’t help
Why are congressional Republicans not working with President Trump? The latest conflict is over tariffs on steel and aluminum. President Trump wants to expand steel production. Congressional Republicans are worried about a possible trade war.
President Trump has proposed gun safety legislation. Congressional Republicans cannot agree on what legislation they should pass. Democrats have stated they are in favor of President Trump's proposals.
President Trump has proposed immigration reforms. He declared that he is willing to work with Democrats to pass comprehensive immigration reform. Congressional Republicans can not agree on an approach. President Trump wants a trillion dollar infrastructure program. Democrats support this. Congressional Republicans do not know what they want.
It seems that congressional Republicans are more concerned about being re-elected in November than working with President Trump.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Showing disrespect
I was saddened when I read my newspaper this morning. There was an advertisement section from a big box store everyone is familiar with announcing a "Spring Black Friday" sale. It was clever as the background was black leaving no doubt as to the reference of why this sale was taking place. This store has the right to free speech and they can do this, however as a consumer I have the right to refuse to shop there. I think you can see my point by now. As a Christian, Black Friday is a solemn day of reflection as we contemplate the crucifixion of Jesus and its significance to our Christian faith. Over the years, there has been criticism of the commercialization of Christmas and I pray we don't go down the same path with other religious holy days, regardless of the religion.
Lou Stennes,
Warner Robins
A new movement
The 1963 Birmingham campaign was floundering. The national news coverage had nearly vanished, and Martin Luther King Jr. worried that national newscasters would leave town. King and his advisers needed to inject life into the moribund campaign. Then, James Bevel, enacted the Children’s Crusade, in which they recruited and trained students in non-violent direct action. Of course, the schools threatened the students with suspension or expulsion, just like Bibb County in 2018. Nevertheless, the students were fired with the new militancy, which had engulfed the community, and strode toward freedom. They skipped class, disdained threats, and vaulted fences; faced the savagery of police dogs, were battered by fire hoses, which ripped bark from trees, and were tossed into jails alongside hardened criminals.
Now, Bibb County finds itself on the wrong side of history. They’re tilting against the windmills, against movement initiated and incited by students. The students denounced thoughts and prayers, from timid and tepid legislators who’re tethered to the NRA’s trough. They’re dedicated, determined and demand that Congress craft gun reform that reduces school shootings and protects students and teachers.
Their intent: transform politics, and improve their society for future generators. In an unprecedented show of unity and political solidarity, on March 14, students poured out of schools nationwide.
Which verified King’s statement: “Human progress is neither automatic or inevitable… Every step toward the goal requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”
Marc D. Greenwood,
Camp Hill, Ala.
