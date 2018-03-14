This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Choose the right path
Wake up America. While most of us stand by and allow all to many to digress and bring up the history of the ‘40s through the ‘60s solely to insight disharmony and line their pockets with contributions of the poor of their race. It only takes a little investigation to find out who those few multimillionaires are. All they do is depict others for their shortcomings. Most of us fail because we are unwilling to do the basic things that create wealth and happiness. Stay in school, stay off drugs, no criminal acts, work, do not raise fatherless children and stay away from gangs! Yes, there is more, but you see the path.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
Self is right man
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III, of Macon, on his nomination by President Donald Trump and subsequent confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve as a federal judge.
Judge Self, who will serve on the U.S. District Court in Macon for Georgia’s Middle District, was a Superior Court judge in the Macon Judicial Circuit prior to his appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals in 2016. Judge Self has been an active member of the State Bar of Georgia for more than 20 years.
Judge Self’s acceptance of this new post is evidence of his continued dedication to serving the public and the justice system. His fellow members of the State Bar of Georgia wish him well in his new capacities of judicial leadership.
Brian D. “Buck” Rogers
President, State Bar of Georgia
Going downhill
Since the departure of Mr. Charles Richardson from The Macon Telegraph, our local newspaper has rapidly degenerated to a liberal fish wrap that ignores the voice of the local community and depends largely on the elitist opinion of the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times.
In local opinion coverage, the paper has fallen down in quality to the lowest common denominator and a one-sided path of progressivist-conformist yes-men who toe the political line of liberal indoctrination.
The mainstream press has gone downhill dramatically since the election of Donald Trump, a victory they failed to prevent, despite utilizing all the firepower they can muster and expressing a media bias against a candidate (and subsequently to President Trump) unprecedented in history. This is the same elitist media, The Telegraph now imitates while ignoring their Middle Georgia community and readership.
Those who criticized Charles can now surmise the delicate job and balancing act he had had to do over so many years, following the untimely deaths of Ron Woodgeard and Phil Dodson, to keep this paper responsive to the community.
Fair-minded readers can now agree of his tightrope act, despite pressure we can only imagine.
Miguel A. Faria,
Milledgeville
Too much shown
You have seen it, children — very young to teens — as they “roll their eyes” at what some adults do.
We give advice and admonitions from “on high” as they roll their eyes when adults do the same or worse without consequences.
One of the worst offenders is the sacrosanct media who pervade so-called “wisdom and truth” for we deprived Southerners from afar —even New York, Miami and California.
I am reluctant to turn the TV to news groups with both sexes present, knowing what I will probably see. The females who crave serious consideration of their work are more on display than the “short shorts” of my youth which covered more than many of today’s skirts.
I blink my eyes at the TV journalists and I almost immediately think I’m back out West peering down one of those mountain Black Diamond ski runs; but, no, it is the cleavage challenge against the legs.
God created beauty with “Woman,” but frankly I prefer the mystery of adequate clothing coupled with the beauty/excitement of a sweet voice with a sharp mind displayed.
Yes, our forebears built this truly unique republic which we have inherited. What will be our legacy ?
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Raffles could help
It seems like so many cities in Georgia are having budget problems. This includes Macon and Warner Robins.
Rather than proposing a SPLOST every year to raise money, I would like to see if cities could have ongoing raffles to help with budget woes.
Some of the examples of the raffles and how they could be used are but not limited to:
1. Cities could raffle off a remodeled home. Most cities have property which they possess due to the lack of taxes being paid. The city could repair the homes and raffle them off. Tickets could cost $100. The proceeds could be apply to a city’s general fund. A house could be raffled off every quarter or monthly if available. This will not completely replace the SPLOST, but I believe it can help.
2. Organizations could raffle off cars. The cars can be new or repaired used cars. Tickets could cost $5-$10. So many people need cars. I believe this would be greatly supported. Money could be raised for hospitals or other charitable organizations.
3.Raffles could be held to raise money for schools. Tickets could cost as little as $1. Items raffled could be scholarships, vacations, etc.
The raffle could happen as often as the school system want to conduct it.
Other organizations could hold raffles to raise money to donate to charities.
There must be strict rules in place to govern the raffle and an accounting firm should be employed to ensure all prizes are award.
By no way will this take away from St. Jude’s Dream Home raffle.
I hope local city government official will look at this option for raising money. The legalities will have to be worked out, but once done, I believe this could help solve many of Georgia’s cities budget woes.
It can also help solve the money problems of school systems and hospitals.
Evelyn Binns,
Warner Robins
