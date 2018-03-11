This is Viewpoints for Sunday, March 11, 2018

Impressed by Macon’s progress
I recently had the pleasure of being in Macon for a few days as part of a summit studying downtown and neighborhood revitalization. I and more than 50 colleagues from around the country (from Maine to Arizona) were graciously hosted by Historic Macon Foundation, NewTown Macon and, importantly and generously, by The 1772 Foundation. The 1772 Foundation is a New England-based foundation that, almost single-handedly, is catalyzing reinvestment in communities through the preservation and adaptive use of vacant, blighted, endangered historic buildings. The tool sparking this revitalization is called a Revolving Fund, and Macon has one of the best in the country. Savannah had one of the first and we helped start Macon’s through counsel and encouragement. Savannah’s is still successful, but we can admit that — to some degree — the student has become the teacher. Now, we welcome Macon’s counsel.
What impressed me most about Macon — aside from its bullish real estate market and limitless potential — was the forward thinking and creative cooperation occurring at all levels and across all lines. Smart, young leaders like Ethiel Garlington and Josh Rogers are supported and complemented by other local institutions (Knight Foundation, Mercer University, Macon-Bibb County, etc.) who are not afraid to take risk and give groups like Historic Macon and NewTown Macon the latitude they need to be successful. A fresh wind is blowing in Macon, and you have reason to be proud.
Daniel G. Carey,
President/CEO, Historic Savannah Foundation
Kind of senseless
Its surprising to me that the commission talks about an OLOST and raising taxes, but they continue to vote to spend money that don’t have. Seems fiscally irresponsible to me.
John Whitehead,
Lizella
A real solution
If you really want a solution to what happened in Florida, you should stop looking at the shooter and take a look at the target. It didn’t matter how he got his weapon (there are a million ways to get a gun), but it did matter how he was able to use it with such dramatic effect. He found an ideal killing field — poorly setup gun free zone. This GFZ had open multiple accesses points and escape routes. There’s no way to challenge a hostile intruder, and no way to repel a hostile intruder. If this GFZ just had a chain-link fence around the property and controlled access points there might be 17 people alive today. To fix this problem we need to have local, state, and federal laws and regulations on the setup and operations of GFZs. There also needs to be stiff penalties both legally and financially for anybody who sets up a GFZ that fails to comply with those laws and regulations. No more sticking up a GFZ sign without regard to the safety and security of that GFZ. These actions will actually protect people better than any new gun law ever will. Let’s turn Gun Free Zones into Gun Safe Zones.
Justin H. Thompson,
Cochran
The meanings behind the signals
I have noticed a number of comments about turn signals in the Letters section of The Telegraph, so I thought I would pass on some research I did a few years into the meaning of turn signals in lane changing.
If you see a turn signal used in Chicago, the driver is thinking, “I am coming over I don’t care what you do.”
If you see a turn signal used in L.A., the driver is thinking, “I came over, I don’t care what you did.”
If you see a turn signal used in Macon, the driver is thinking, “What’s that funny sound.”
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
A peculiar prediction
Y’all watch out now, Jerry Norris once again looks for conflict where there is none. On March 7, he predicted that there will be an uproar from left-wing political correctness and media because of the use of the word “men” in the History Channels documentary “The Men Who Built America.” Once again he tries to bring today’s political rhetoric into something that is not related to today’s political climate. I have tried to research the condemnation of said show and have found nothing that supports his crystal ball theory. How does one read a article about upcoming TV shows an turn it into political rambling. I suspect he scans the news and internet for liberal condemnation of things like, White Plains, N.M., Black Hills, S.D., White Castle restaurants, Just for Men hair care products, TV and movies like “Three Men and a Baby,” “Monuments Men,” “ Two and a Half Men” and “Mad Men.” Mr. Norris please let us know when you find that left-wing political and media condemnation of “The Men Who Built America.” Otherwise enjoy your day at the lake.
Darrell Ray Smith,
Jackson
Protect our industries
If it is true that without the proposed tariffs our domestic steel and aluminum mills will be driven out of business by foreign competition. That is a terrible prospect. Our military-industrial complex, the auto industry and domestic producers of steel and aluminum products will then be at the mercy of foreign producers, subject to any price hikes or political restrictions that other nations might seek to impose. The limited cost increases to be caused by the tariffs are a part of “the price of freedom.”
Charlie Adams,
Fort Valley
Talking to hear yourself talk
Again Mr. Hubbard, who evidently doesn’t understand the world situation we are currently experiencing, wants to pull back to our shores and become an isolationist. “Isolationists hold the view that America’s perspective on the world was different from that of other societies and that America could advance the cause of freedom and democracy by means other than war.” While war should always be a last resort, communism, imperialism and expansion of radical Islam cannot be met by being a pacifist. There are countries that need the help of America, which is the champion of democracy in the world. Just because you pull back to our borders is not going to slow those looking at so-called soft targets from attacking us. I resent the remark about writing the love ones who lost family and friends in the towers. I bleed red, white and blue and dare anyone to say different. Wake up.
Charles Johnson,
Perry
