This is Viewpoints for Sunday, February 25, 2018

According to the news this week, “President Trump promised tougher background checks and mental health screens for gun buyers in an emotional forum at the White House on Wednesday with students and parents who were personally affected by mass school shootings in the U.S.”
As they discussed the problem and solutions, not once was it mentioned to begin the day with prayer and place the Ten Commandments back in our schools.
According to a story: “ ‘I was born into a world where I never got to know safety and peace,’ said Justin Gruber, a 15-year-old sophomore from Parkland who told of texting his father while he hid in a closet during last week’s shooting. ‘There needs to be a change.’ ”
I knew the peace and safety of attending school years ago. We had prayer and said the pledge of allegiance each morning. In bold letters were written: “Honor your father and your mother, as the Lord your God has commanded you, so that you may live long and that it may go well with you in the land the Lord your God is giving you” and “You shall not murder.” Deuteronomy 5:16-17
It’s time for change and it begins with prayer and the Ten Commandments back in the classrooms.
Judy Davis
Byron
Missing letters
Your decision to drop the Letters to the Editor feature from six or seven times a week o 3-4 times a week is a bad one. Your replacing the letters feature Feb. 21 with an article about robots and space flight was particularly stupid. What is happening to the Telegraph? You fire your best photographer and your only real editor (Charles Richardson) almost in the same week and now you are gradually eliminating the letters feature. You guys are really on a slippery slope and if you continue along this path you will go belly-up long before you otherwise would have.
Jerry Norris,
Warner Robins
Where the real fault lies
Who failed the school students? The police were called to the shooter’s home 36 times, but he was not charged, the information not passed on to the FBI. The FBI received two tips about the shooter, the second tip had information on his many guns, that he had put a gun to another person’s head and that he wanted to become a professional school shooter. But no action was taken by the FBI.
Now about the NRA. They had nothing to do with the shooting but now the are being blamed by the liberal media. The NRA donated $200,000,000 to politician over the last 20 years. The unions in America gave 1.7 billion dollars in 2017 alone. So who owns the politician?
Don Hensley,
Macon
Make it more difficult
It should be as difficult to purchase an assault rifle as it is to get a security clearance in the Trump White House. And by the way, if you feel you need one of these for hunting, you are a terrible shot.
Carl Pirkle,
Byron
What happened to law and order?
Wonder why our nation has become such a chaos society? When a nation’s laws are disobeyed by its presidents, justice department and judges with the blessing of some members of Congress, people know we have lost a system of law and order. Therefore, the evildoers increase their activities.
A good example is the executive order by Barack Obama concerning DACA. A judge ruled it was and is unconstitutional. So why was Obama allowed to establish an unconstitutional policy that was enforced by the Obama’s justice department? Now we have a judge who has ruled President Trump cannot end an unconstitutional action. Are you confused? Do you believe we should enforce laws? Do you believe we should hold U.S. citizens to U.S. laws, but not illegals? A country without law and order becomes impossible to act within the law.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
