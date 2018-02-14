This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

A terrific local program
Although my family and I worship and serve at a large church on Starcadia Circle off Bass Road in north Bibb County, I must say that my family had a great experience at Ingleside Baptist Church participating in our first Upward Basketball program in the gym at Ingleside. I was pleased by the instruction that our coach gave – both in basketball skills and in devotions. I was also impressed in the fact that a salvation message was presented after the last game this past Saturday to all the parents and Upward basketball players as well. As Christians, we serve the same Lord who is the Way, the Truth and the Life, and I am glad to have Ingleside Baptist Church on our team and my church – Christ Chapel Sportstowne – on theirs. If you are looking for a great Upward Sports program for your son or daughter, contact Ingleside Baptist Church in Macon.
Jacob Cox,
Macon
Thanks, Mom and Dad
Never miss a local story.
Growing up in Philadelphia, I had three newspapers available every day. The Inquirer in the morning, The Bulletin in the evening and The Daily News. Reading about Mafia trials was puzzling. Each paper highlighted different aspects of the story and downplayed others. A person would be portrayed sympathetically in one and callously in two. Not one of the three papers was comprehensive enough in their reporting to be completely trusted. It was confusing until my parents explained what was going on behind the scenes. They told of agendas, questionable business practices and human frailty.
They directed me to read everything I could find in order to get the entire story. They said it was wrong to rely on the media if I liked what the reporter was saying, was a gifted writer or good looking.
They stripped away the glitz and the glamor. They taught me to be objective, to think for myself and not become a lazy follower. They showed me the media could be dishonest.
Nowadays, I cull everything I can to obtain the full story. I recognize the mistake to trust only associated sources.
Basically, I use the media instead of the media using me.
Bob Norcott,
Byron
Scott is part of the problem
I am glad Rep. Austin Scott has finally realized the benefits of enacting bipartisan legislation. But it is too late. He has voted in favor of all proposed Republican legislation since he been in Congress. This is why we have not had a balanced budget. The GOP-controlled House has only enacted short-term spending bills. Their approach creates chaos and conflict, and has been detrimental to the military.
It must be close to the midterm election. Scott is once again expressing concern over our aging Air Force fleet. He is pandering for votes around Robins Air Force Base and Moody Air Force Base. He maintains that if he is re-elected he will oppose BRAC. He says this every two years. What has he done to increase the workload at Robins? What has he done to ensure the viability of J-STARS? What has he done to improve the operation capability A-10’s? What has he done to prolong the usefulness of A-10’s?
I am not aware of any legislation he has proposed that will safeguard Social Security and Medicare. The GOP house want to restructure Social Security and Medicare to pay for their corporate tax cut. It will add $1.5 trillion to the debt. I wonder why he voted to make corporate tax cuts permanent and individual tax cuts temporary? Will the 2019 budget be balanced? How much will it add to the deficit?
Jim Costello,
Perry
Turn out to stop appointment of judges
The greatest threat since Donald Trump took office is the nomination of conservative federal district judges in such numbers that our federal court system and “its ideological makeup” will undergo drastic changes in our lives into the unforseeable future.
These judicial picks “are on the whole smart,experienced and conservative.” These folks will not likely favor gun control, but will tend to support “religious freedom and free speech.”
It’s important for Democrats to register to vote as many citizens as possible so that the Democratic control of both houses of Congress will take place. Then they can put a break on Trump’s destruction of so many of President Obama’s accomplishments.
Frank W.Gadbois,
Warner Robins
Encouraging God’s wrath
The United States of America’s present pursuit of evil liberties is a catalyst for rebellion against God’s sovereign authority. There is no acknowledgment or condemnation of impenitent hearts because sin abounds. Opposition to the gospel of truth and grace has dulled our comprehension. Indifference to democratic republic principles reinforcing our national conscience has corroded and collapsed public and private structural integrity.
War is raging against our Divine Creator through willful acts of disobedience, unthankful spirit and judgment provocation. We have no love, fear, understanding, shame or guilt. Our pain is perpetual and wounds incurable. Celebrity status is worshiped. Reality and fantasy are imprecise. Soaring, heavy debt burdens drain life energy and resilience. There is no vice beyond legalization. Plunder is shared with the proud. Prayer is discouraged.
It is impossible to glorify God and serve Satan. Choose whom you will diligently serve. The wrath of God is revealed from heaven against unrighteousness of mankind.
Linda Kay Nalley,
Macon
What will it take?
Does anybody remember Vietnam? Apparently everybody wants to forget. Including the press! Fifty-eight thousand troops died and hundreds of thousands wounded. Everybody that perpetrated that tragedy can never live it down. America had no business there and absolutely nothing was achieved. And today we are doing it all over again in the Middle East.
Congress and all Americans must demand an accounting now. Come home and defend our people. We need troops on our border not in Korea.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
Comments