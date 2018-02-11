This is Viewpoints for Sunday, February 11, 2018

Amazon is not a good deal
A new report from the Economic Policy Institute confirms my suspicion that an Amazon fulfillment center was not such a good idea for Macon-Bibb. This detailed report's findings conclude the centers do not generate broad based employment growth. The report summary says that state and local governments give away millions in tax abatements, credits, exemptions and infrastructure assistance to lure Amazon warehouses, but don't get a commensurate return on that investment. Key findings show that luring a center is an ineffective strategy for boosting overall local employment, and state and local governments should reconsider extending tax incentives to lure their business.
The report continues by stating that investments in public services are more effective than tax incentives at generating long-term economic growth.
Macon-Bibb and the state are not just spending $55,000,000 to build a four lane connector next to the center which could have been constructed elsewhere a lot cheaper, but have also paid millions for land and infrastructure improvements to lure a few full time warehouse workers. I guess they are dreaming a new airport runway, which is another expensive adventure, will make the connector worth the trouble.
Now our policy makers want two more sales taxes which they claim will be mostly paid for by outsiders. Meanwhile, I have heard from some of these folks, and they vow to shop north or south of us in this worst case scenario for the locals. Maybe I should shop elsewhere, too.
Fred D. Gunter,
Macon
Wasteful work
Bibb County commissioners are proposing a sales tax increase to 9 percent, ostensibly because of a revenue shortfall and inadequate “rainy day” reserve fund, but I continue to see wasteful spending in our community. I travel Walnut Street to work every day and I am perplexed as to why the county is repaving, not just resurfacing, Walnut Street and Third Avenue between Clayton and Culver streets to Forest Avenue. That portion of Walnut Street was in perfectly good condition before the resurfacing, so why are we wasting valuable taxpayer money on these projects? There are streets in Macon that need repair and repaving, but these streets are not among them.
Lee Martin,
Macon
The individual as opposed to the group
Leonard Pitts seems to be able to talk out of both sides of his mouth. He wants to force his ideas on us, then later he wants to have a broader view. Like most radicals, he doesn't seem to know what he wants. Black lives matter, of course they do, but then he doesn't like other people saying All Lives Matter. If someone disagrees with him he calls names, KKK etc.
Pitts needs to think about this: Every one is a racist, to some degree, some more than others, but still, everyone can offend or be offended by a word or deed. So it is in life. Only a very naive, easily led person, or an ignorant person, will accept any one person, or group of persons, at face value. The liberal establishment, that we all know so well these days, love the African-American people, or the Hispanic people, but dislikes them as an individual.
You will find that many of the conservatives do not like the races, though they may be a member of that race, but they like them as individuals. I have seen that in the many years I served in the USAF.
Is there an answer? No I don't think so. I also don't think that any person of any group or race should have to pay kowtow to another just because they don't like a statue, flag or ball team.
Jim Huber,
Centerville
Don’t even have the chance
In a letter, Jo Garcia asked, "Why haven’t they taken the steps to study and take the test to become American citizens?"
That's an excellent question, and it has a simple answer: They aren't allowed to do so! Since they are "illegal," they can't get a green card and without a green card, they aren't allowed to apply for citizenship. That's why Congress is fighting about allowing them a path to citizenship. If that were to happen, I suspect there would be a long line to take the test.
Charles Lewis,
Macon
Two things that work
Two things in Jan. 5 Telegraph. First, “Trump seized on what memo could mean even before reading it.” What a misleading and unjust headline. Trump has said from Day 1 he had nothing to do with Russia as to the election, period.
The second, “Hall of Famer Thome talks Wahoo vs. block letter.” I believe everybody will concur that our military is our first and most united unbias group, doing their jobs regardless of race or gender that binds us all as U.S. citizens and Americans. Next, in my opinion, is sports. We ignore and forget the colors and/or gender of our sport participants and cheer for our special teams and love to see them compete. Well, I did watch the Super Bowl this year and was impressed with the pregame shows and especially the interviews. How in this world can the American Indians not be proud that the Washington Redskins picked them to honor a team that involved a black QB like Doug Williams and a white coach like Joe Gibbs? They became lifelong friends and see and talk to each other today. That in itself is a story of respect and love. Same relationships hold true for our spectators’ love our Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves.
One thing in reference to sports in Feb. 6 Telegraph, “Suspect in player’s death deported twice.” Instead of US citizens complaining about sport teams’ chosen mascot names, this should be their concern and topic discussions.
Thank God for our military and sports that break all kinds of human boundaries. I think it is time we the people recognize what works in our society.
Faye W. Tanner,
His record is the proof
Walker Smith's letter criticizing Mr. Carnot's recent laudatory letter about President Obama's presidency was basically baseless. Barack Obama's record includes the stimulus that created 1.3 million new jobs, brought home all our troops in Iraq, bailed out Wall Street banks and saved the auto industry in Detroit and millions of jobs. His first term was so successful that he was re-elected by 5 million votes!
Frank W.Gadbois,
Warner Robins
