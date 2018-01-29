This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Great year
President Trump was inaugurated one year ago. For 75 percent of the country it has been a year of great economic news, great wealth creation, and sanity restored. For the other 25 percent, it’s been a year that feels more like a decade because they want and need a bad economy in order to keep their minions addicted to government handouts and welfare programs.
President Trump was elected largely because he made several promises. Those promises can best be summarized by his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The MAGA slogan was very simple and easily understood because most people realized that his predecessor, President Obama, and the Democrats, did everything possible to destroy America. Why would Obama and the Dems want to destroy America? Simple, they want a large, powerful government that will control all aspects of society. And to grow government, they need America to fail. They need the economy to fail. They need a perpetual cohort of impoverished Americans. They need people dependent on government.
Then the Dems convince the impoverished underclass that they’ve been wronged by “evil” corporations who only want to exploit workers. And the only way to “right the wrongs” of those evil corporations is to give the government ever increasing power over every aspect of society. That ended on Jan. 20, 2017 when Donald Trump became president.
Immediately upon his inauguration, President Trump began implementing his economic plan – reducing regulation, taxes, and empowering capitalism. The net effect of his economic policies has been staggering. Regulations are down, unemployment is down, and optimism is up. Unemployment has fallen to 4.1 percent. Black unemployment is at 6.8 percent, and Hispanic unemployment is 4.9 percent — both are historic low unemployment rates.
Other good economic news includes 1.8 million jobs have been created and two million fewer people are on food stamps or welfare. The recently passed tax bill has led to millions of workers receiving $1,000-plus bonuses and hourly wage increases. Many of the “permanently impoverished” are getting jobs, receiving bonuses and receiving pay raises which means they require less government assistance.
The stock market is a reflection of the level of optimism in the country, and since Trump was elected, the markets are up well over 30 percent. People are optimistic about the economic future of our nation. Markets are up, not only in the U.S., but around the world.
All of this great economic news is bad news for Democrats. That’s because Democratic politicians need people dependent on government, not free from government. The Dems, the media, and liberals are doing everything possible to remove Trump from office and to obstruct every policy he and the Republicans try to advance. Remember, all this great economic news was never supposed to happen because Hillary was supposed to be president. The fact that Trump is president and the economy is “on fire” is more than the Dems can handle.
The Trump haters are in a complete meltdown as evidenced by their “scream at the sky” tantrums in dozens of cities last November. For the past year, the irrational, liberal snowflakes have been blinded by hate and hypnotized by “collusion.”
Sloan Oliver,
Juliette
New immigration poll
A new immigration poll was released by Harvard-Harris (Jan. 17-19, among 980 registered voters) shows that a staggering percentage of voters on all ends of the political spectrum are overwhelmingly in favor of an immigration deal that would end chain migration, the visa lottery, and grant amnesty to DACA recipients.
According to the poll, 65 percent of voters would support a DACA deal that secures the Southern border, ends chain migration, and the visa lottery. A majority of voters from nearly every demographic group would support the deal, including 68 percent of Hispanic voters, 64 percent of African American voters, 64 percent of Democratic voters, 67 percent of all independent voters, 63 percent of liberal voters, and 68 percent of those who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election cycle.
The poll also reveals that 60 percent of voters oppose giving preference to parents who illegally brought their children to the U.S. The Durbin-Graham no-strings DACA amnesty offered in the Senate would give amnesty to the parents.
The poll also found that 81 percent of voters want to reduce legal immigration from its current level of more than 1 million per year, and 63 percent want it cut by at least half.
Hill Kaplan,
Macon
Priority list
I remember learning the fundamentals of our system of federal government in high school civics class in the early 1960s. Over the years, my appreciation for the wisdom and foresight of our Founders has deepened significantly. However, while watching television coverage of the latest government shutdown, I found myself shaking my head at the behavior of our legislature. How could we begin with such a noble and fair-minded concept of governance and allow it to degenerate into an assembly of so many squabbling self-seeking personalities?
Maybe I’m a glass-half-full kind of guy, but I believe that many, if not most senators and representatives, begin their legislative service with good intentions. Sadly, their priorities seem to change once they sense the power of office and learn how business is conducted in Congress. The following would seem to be a typical to-do list in priority order, and it applies to both political parties equally:
1. Win another term and do nothing to jeopardize re-election.
2. Retain or regain majorities in both houses, including a veto-proof majority in the Senate.
3. Oppose any legislation that could be perceived as a victory for the opposition if enacted.
4. Use hyperbole and demonization when you can’t win on merit.
5. Increase your personal wealth.
6. Posture for the cameras and put on a show for the media.
7-9. Pursue other selfish goals.
10. Do what’s best for the country
Steve Wooley,
Macon
