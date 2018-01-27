This is Viewpoints for Sunday, January 28, 2018

Make a deal, Deal
Maggie Lee’s article last Sunday, “State sitting on big rainy day fund,” is lacking because we are not told what tax funds this monster. Of course it is funded from citizens, young and old. But what tax method funds our “revenue shortfall reserve”? The sales, income or an excise tax? What? This would help us, the taxpayer, come to the realization that we should tell Mr. Deal: “Stop!“
To help me uncover the funding source, back in 2016, I did write our governor and ask that question. I saw this big pot of money he controlled and he seemed fixated on making it bigger. And the rainy day fund does lower our state debt borrowing interest rates. Good for us. Now he did eventually send a memo back directing me to a 800-plus page budget web site to uncover the funding source myself, but I got lost in the document.
With this in mind, I think taxpayers need to ask Deal, how high are you taking us with this reserve? If you remember, Deal forced on Georgians the “Transportation Tax Act of 2015.” That caused higher excise taxes on gas and also charges an extra $5 a night in a hotel or motel. Boy, you want to talk about another massively expensive governor-directed tax. Maybe Maggie Lee can research how that tax put a hand deeper into our wallets.
Folks, we have a 6 percent state income tax, but a governor that insists on new and higher taxes on his vassals and serfs. And now our Macon-Bibb County rulers want to raise our local sales tax by, not 1 percent, but 2 percent! Let’s stop the taxman.
Finally, as a tax lesson to all, you should look up the economic theory behind the “Laffer Curve.” It was developed by a supply-side economist named Arthur Laffer and highlights the relationship between tax rates and the amount of tax revenue collected by governments. The curve is used to illustrate Laffer’s main premise that the more an activity such as production or goods are taxed, the less of it is generated or purchased. Likewise, the less an activity is taxed, the more of it is generated.
Using Laffer my hypotheses is simple: As we get more and more taxed by the state and county we are going to spend less by buying less or just not buying at all.
I implore this paper to investigate our rainy day funding source and also give us their impression of the main tenets behind the Laffer Curve in relationship to our spending habits since the taxman wants to put his hands deeper in our pockets.
Bobby Komlo,
Lake Wildwood
As of June 30, 2017, Georgia had a fund balance of $3,591,450,311.91.
That report can be found at: https://sao.georgia.gov/sites/sao.georgia.gov/files/related_files/site_page/FY17_GRRR_reissued%2011.22.17.pdf and is only 14 pages, but the total ending fund balance - June 30, 2017 is at the bottom of Page 1.
Editors
Self defense
I am certainly pleased with the decision of Mayor Randy Toms in Warner Robins, for his statement urging the residents of Warner Robins to bear arms. Understandably, many citizens are somewhat leery of carrying or keeping a pistol or any shooting instrument within their home or on their person. However, you can, with a little training, become proficient and confident in handling a weapon for self protection. You would then, be at least equal in arms, with the perpetrator, who is probably trained in it’s use, no better or even worse than you. Your life is worth more to our community than that of a thief or possible murderer.
Michael (Mike) W. Myrick,
Warner Robins
Immigration
I understand what the children who came to this country with their illegal immigrating parents feel. I too was an illegal immigrant. Not of this country but of Canada. My mother came to the U.S. on vacation from Canada in the 1920s. She met my father and married. The laws were different in those days. She had to return to Canada and be entered on the list of people wanting to make their home in this country.
Three or more years later we were allowed to return to America. In time my mother became a citizen and was employed by the Railroad Retirement Service in Chicago. The word is “legal.” My mother believed in doing what is right according to the law. She is laid to rest in her chosen land. Of course I could not stay in Canada because I was an illegal alien. I was born in Georgia and that is where I wanted to make my home. Remember, my mother was a legal citizen. Why can’t some people see that is the right thing to do? Breaking the law to enter America is no way to a just and honorable life. I believe that legal immigration to the country of your choice adds a great deal of pride to one’s heart.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Christianity’s failures
Since its passage, over 60 million babies, with a third being black, have been aborted. Orphanages, foster care, juvenile detention centers and organizations like Georgia’s Sheriff’s homes are busting at the seams with unwanted, abused and discarded children with millions more without a home. If the repeal of Roe v. Wade happens it will bring tens of millions of additional unwanted babies into the world — then what?
Roe v. Wade eliminated the need for women to have coat hanger abortions in backrooms and alleys by quacks. When and if Roe v. Wade is repealed, women will not miraculously start loving and accepting responsibility for children they don’t want. Men will not began accepting responsibility for their unwanted creations and neither will they magically become celibate. Nor will churches become adoptions centers for the unwanted babies. Then what?
Christianity’s ineffectiveness has created the morals that produces abortions; no amount of marching will change that fact nor wash the blood of these babies from the soul of Christianity’s failures.
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
Bottom line
I’m sitting here watching one of the 24/7 news channels on the Monday morning after the so called “government shutdown.” I can’t believe these people in Congress think they are really representing the American people. All the hot air, the inane posturing, the accusation flying back and forth across the aisle shows that this whole show is all about retaining power, and it’s just so absurdly ridiculous I can’t understand for the life of me how these people got elected.
Not to point out specific individuals, but someone needs to slap that smug grin off Chuck Schumer’s face and Lindsey Graham, the RINO senator from South Carolina needs to be recalled, if such a thing is possible.
Jerry Norris,
Warner Robins
Comments